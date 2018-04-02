PS Store: Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno guida la classifica settimanale giapponese

Battlefield 1 Revolution, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, Tales of Berseria, Battleborn e Final Fantasy IX completano la top 10, di seguito potete osservare la classifica completa:
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Undertale
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Monster Hunter World
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Tales of Berseria
- Battleborn
- Final Fantasy IX
- Minecraft
- The Evil Within
- Attack on Titan 2
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition
- Star Ocean 3 ‘Til the End of Time – Director’s Cut
- Simple Series G4U Vol.1 The Mahjong
- How to Survive – Zombie Island 2
chiudono la Top 20. Cosa ne pensate della classifica settimanale del PS Store giapponese?
