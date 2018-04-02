PS Store: Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno guida la classifica settimanale giapponese

ha pubblicato i dati di vendita del Playstation Store giapponese relativi alla settimana che va dal 19 al 26 marzo:è stato il titolo più scaricato, seguito da Valkyria Chronicles 4

Battlefield 1 Revolution, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, Tales of Berseria, Battleborn e Final Fantasy IX completano la top 10, di seguito potete osservare la classifica completa:

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Valkyria Chronicles 4 Undertale Battlefield 1 Revolution Monster Hunter World Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Tales of Berseria Battleborn Final Fantasy IX Minecraft The Evil Within Attack on Titan 2 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Final Fantasy VII Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition Star Ocean 3 ‘Til the End of Time – Director’s Cut Simple Series G4U Vol.1 The Mahjong How to Survive – Zombie Island 2

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Final Fantasy VII, Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition, Star Ocean 3 ‘Til the End of Time – Director’s Cut, Simple Series G4U Vol.1 The Mahjong e How to Survive – Zombie Island 2 chiudono la Top 20. Cosa ne pensate della classifica settimanale del PS Store giapponese?