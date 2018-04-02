PS Store: Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno guida la classifica settimanale giapponese

Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato i dati di vendita del Playstation Store giapponese relativi alla settimana che va dal 19 al 26 marzo: Ni no Kuni 2 Il Destino di un Regno è stato il titolo più scaricato, seguito da Valkyria Chronicles 4 e Undertale.

Battlefield 1 Revolution, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, Tales of Berseria, Battleborn e Final Fantasy IX completano la top 10, di seguito potete osservare la classifica completa:

  1. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  2. Valkyria Chronicles 4
  3. Undertale
  4. Battlefield 1 Revolution
  5. Monster Hunter World
  6. Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster
  7. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  8. Tales of Berseria
  9. Battleborn
  10. Final Fantasy IX
  11. Minecraft
  12. The Evil Within
  13. Attack on Titan 2
  14. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  15. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
  16. Final Fantasy VII
  17. Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition
  18. Star Ocean 3 ‘Til the End of Time – Director’s Cut
  19. Simple Series G4U Vol.1 The Mahjong
  20. How to Survive – Zombie Island 2

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Final Fantasy VII, Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition, Star Ocean 3 ‘Til the End of Time – Director’s Cut, Simple Series G4U Vol.1 The Mahjong e How to Survive – Zombie Island 2 chiudono la Top 20. Cosa ne pensate della classifica settimanale del PS Store giapponese?

Ni No Kuni 2: Il Destino di un Regno

  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • Pc
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 22/03/2018
  • Pc : 22/03/2018
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Level-5
  • Publisher: Bandai namco Entertainment

