PS Store: nuova ondata di sconti per gli abbonati al Plus

Dopo la promozione del, ilmette a disposizione da oggi una serie di nuovi sconti per tutti gli abbonati al. Tra i titoli proposti segnaliamo

Di seguito vi elenchiamo la lista completa con tutti i giochi PlayStation 4 in offerta per gli abbonati al Plus:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally VR Bundle

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

Elite Dangerous

Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass

Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead Island Definitive Collection

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

The Evil Within

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Knack

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Wolf Among Us

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Professional Farmer 2017

Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition

Dead by Daylight: Leatherface

Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Killzone Shadow Fall

Killzone Shadow Fall and Season Pass Bundle

Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)

The Crew

The Crew Ultimate Edition

Resogun

Resogun – Heroes Expansion

Resogun Season Pass

Resogun: Defenders Expansion Pack

Ride 2

Ride 2 Season Pass

Ride 2 Special Edition

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Super Stardust Ultra

Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe

Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

A.O.T. Wings of Freedom

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition

Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition

Nights of Azure

Warriors All-Stars

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition

Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Grand Kingdom

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness

Syberia 3

Valentino Rossi The Game

Raid: World War II

Sentran Kagura Estival Versus

Air Conflicts: Double Pack

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Moto Racer 4

MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition

Valkyria Revolution

DMC4 SE Demon Hunter Bundle

Star Wars PS4 Mega Bundle

Baja: Edge of Control HD

MX vs ATV All In Edition

Transport Giant

Umbrella Corps

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Dead Rising

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! 2

Escape Plan Collection

MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact

Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show

Fat Princess Adventures

Dark Cloud

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland

Red Faction II

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle

Strider

CounterSpy

Escape Plan

Hohokum

The Unfinished Swan

Psychonauts

FantaVision

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Star Wars Bounty Hunter

Twisted Metal: Black

War of the Monsters

Entwined

Flower

Doki-Doki Universe

flOw

Tra questi evidenziamo in offerta Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Remastered a 27,99 euro (con uno sconto pari al 30%), Elite Dangerous a 14,99 euro (con uno sconto pari al 40%) e The Evil Within a 11,99 euro (per uno sconto del 70%). Per conoscere tutti i prezzi dei giochi in offerta, potete visitare la relativa pagina del PlayStation Store.

Ricordiamo che queste offerte destinate agli utenti Plus saranno valide fino al 23 novembre.