PS Store: nuova ondata di sconti per gli abbonati al Plus

Di seguito vi elenchiamo la lista completa con tutti i giochi PlayStation 4 in offerta per gli abbonati al Plus:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- DiRT Rally
- DiRT Rally VR Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- Elite Dangerous
- Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass
- Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- The Evil Within
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Knack
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
- Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Killzone Shadow Fall and Season Pass Bundle
- Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
- The Crew
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- Resogun
- Resogun – Heroes Expansion
- Resogun Season Pass
- Resogun: Defenders Expansion Pack
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- A.O.T. Wings of Freedom
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Nights of Azure
- Warriors All-Stars
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
- Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Grand Kingdom
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
- Syberia 3
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Raid: World War II
- Sentran Kagura Estival Versus
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack
- Moto Racer 4
- MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Valkyria Revolution
- DMC4 SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Star Wars PS4 Mega Bundle
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- MX vs ATV All In Edition
- Transport Giant
- Umbrella Corps
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Dead Rising
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Escape Plan Collection
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Dark Cloud
- Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland
- Red Faction II
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
- Strider
- CounterSpy
- Escape Plan
- Hohokum
- The Unfinished Swan
- Psychonauts
- FantaVision
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Twisted Metal: Black
- War of the Monsters
- Entwined
- Flower
- Doki-Doki Universe
- flOw
Tra questi evidenziamo in offerta Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Remastered a 27,99 euro (con uno sconto pari al 30%), Elite Dangerous a 14,99 euro (con uno sconto pari al 40%) e The Evil Within a 11,99 euro (per uno sconto del 70%). Per conoscere tutti i prezzi dei giochi in offerta, potete visitare la relativa pagina del PlayStation Store.
Ricordiamo che queste offerte destinate agli utenti Plus saranno valide fino al 23 novembre.
