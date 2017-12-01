Everyeye.it

PS Store: nuova ondata di sconti per gli abbonati al Plus

Dopo la promozione del prendi 2 e paghi €30, il PlayStation Store mette a disposizione da oggi una serie di nuovi sconti per tutti gli abbonati al Plus. Tra i titoli proposti segnaliamo Elite Dangerous e Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Remastered.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo la lista completa con tutti i giochi PlayStation 4 in offerta per gli abbonati al Plus:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
  • DiRT Rally
  • DiRT Rally VR Bundle
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
  • Elite Dangerous
  • Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass
  • Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition
  • Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
  • The Evil Within
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Knack
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Season Pass
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • Professional Farmer 2017
  • Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition
  • Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
  • Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • Killzone Shadow Fall and Season Pass Bundle
  • Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept Online Co-op Mode (Standalone)
  • The Crew
  • The Crew Ultimate Edition
  • Resogun
  • Resogun – Heroes Expansion
  • Resogun Season Pass
  • Resogun: Defenders Expansion Pack
  • Ride 2
  • Ride 2 Season Pass
  • Ride 2 Special Edition
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
  • Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
  • Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
  • A.O.T. Wings of Freedom
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
  • Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • Nights of Azure
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
  • Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
  • Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
  • Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
  • Grand Kingdom
  • Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness
  • Syberia 3
  • Valentino Rossi The Game
  • Raid: World War II
  • Sentran Kagura Estival Versus
  • Air Conflicts: Double Pack
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack
  • Moto Racer 4
  • MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition
  • Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
  • Valkyria Revolution
  • DMC4 SE Demon Hunter Bundle
  • Star Wars PS4 Mega Bundle
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • MX vs ATV All In Edition
  • Transport Giant
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
  • Dead Rising
  • Dead Rising 2
  • Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Destroy All Humans! 2
  • Escape Plan Collection
  • MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame Compact
  • Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
  • Fat Princess Adventures
  • Dark Cloud
  • Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland
  • Red Faction II
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
  • Strider
  • CounterSpy
  • Escape Plan
  • Hohokum
  • The Unfinished Swan
  • Psychonauts
  • FantaVision
  • Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Racer Revenge
  • Star Wars Bounty Hunter
  • Twisted Metal: Black
  • War of the Monsters
  • Entwined
  • Flower
  • Doki-Doki Universe
  • flOw

Tra questi evidenziamo in offerta Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Remastered a 27,99 euro (con uno sconto pari al 30%), Elite Dangerous a 14,99 euro (con uno sconto pari al 40%) e The Evil Within a 11,99 euro (per uno sconto del 70%). Per conoscere tutti i prezzi dei giochi in offerta, potete visitare la relativa pagina del PlayStation Store.

Ricordiamo che queste offerte destinate agli utenti Plus saranno valide fino al 23 novembre.

