PS Store: Shadow of the Colossus e The Seven Deadly Sins tra le novità della settimana

Novità PlayStation 4
- Aegis Defenders (14.99 euro, 8 febbraio)
- Bleed 2 (14.99 euro, 8 febbraio)
- Dandara (19.99 euro, 6 febbraio)
- Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 (9.99 euro, 8 febbraio)
- Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition (19.99 euro, 7 febbraio)
- The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia (9 febbraio - 59.99 euro)
- Shadow of the Colossus (7 febbraio - 39.99 euro)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [st] (9 febbraio - 29.99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition (19.99 euro,7 febbraio)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [st] (9 febbraio - 29.99 euro)
Novità PlayStation VR
- Sprint Vector (19.99 euro, 8 febbraio)
Ricordiamo che domani saranno disponibili anche i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus di febbraio, tra cui Knack, RiME, Mugen Souls Z e Grand Kingdom.
