Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
MHW
Adesso online
Overwatch
Adesso online
Angelo torna a mietere frag nello shooter di Blizzard
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. PS Store: Shadow of the Colossus e The Seven Deadly Sins tra le novità della settimana

PS Store: Shadow of the Colossus e The Seven Deadly Sins tra le novità della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
La settimana appena iniziata è davvero ricchissima di novità: tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo sul PlayStation Store citiamo Dandara, Shadow of the Colossus, The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia e Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition. Di seguito, la lista completa delle novità per PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita e PS VR.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • Aegis Defenders (14.99 euro, 8 febbraio)
  • Bleed 2 (14.99 euro, 8 febbraio)
  • Dandara (19.99 euro, 6 febbraio)
  • Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 (9.99 euro, 8 febbraio)
  • Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition (19.99 euro, 7 febbraio)
  • The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia (9 febbraio - 59.99 euro)
  • Shadow of the Colossus (7 febbraio - 39.99 euro)
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [st] (9 febbraio - 29.99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

  • Mercenary Kings Reloaded Edition (19.99 euro,7 febbraio)
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [st] (9 febbraio - 29.99 euro)

Novità PlayStation VR

  • Sprint Vector (19.99 euro, 8 febbraio)

Ricordiamo che domani saranno disponibili anche i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus di febbraio, tra cui Knack, RiME, Mugen Souls Z e Grand Kingdom.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Pete Hines ribadisce che TES 6 uscirà dopo la fine dei lavori su altri due giochi Bethesda
  2. Monster Hunter World mantiene la prima posizione della classifica inglese