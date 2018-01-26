PS Store: Sony ci consiglia 12 giochi europei per PS4 disponibili ora in sconto

Everyeye.it

Tramite un post sul Playstation Blog europeo, Sony consiglia ai videogiocatori 12 titoli sviluppati nel Vecchio Continente da accaparrarsi prima della fine della promozione "Giochi a meno di 20 euro". Vediamo insieme quali.

Fra le produzioni in evidenza troviamo Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition, Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition, Lords of the Fallen: Complete Edition, Dreamfall Chapters, Until Dawn, Assetto Corsa, Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition, Project CARS: Game of the Year Edition, Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness e Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition, Rayman Legends e Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition. Come suggerisce il nome della promozione, tutti questi titoli sono in offerta a meno di 20 euro sul Playstation Store. Approfitterete dell'occasione seguendo il consiglio di Sony?

