PS Store: The Swords of Ditto e Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality tra le novità in arrivo

Dopo le uscite di God of War e Yakuza 6, questa settimana si prospetta più tranquilla dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, anche se non mancano titolo di spessore come Emily Wants to Play Too e The Swords of Ditto. Di seguito, le novità in arrivo sul PlayStation Store nel corso dei prossimi sette giorni.
Novità PlayStation 4
- Cluster Tumble
- Death Road to Canada
- Devious Dungeon
- Emily Wants to Play Too
- Pic-A-Pix Color
- Jolt Family Robot Racer
- Spacejacked
- Survive Mr. Cube!
- The Swords of Ditto
- To Leave
Nuovi giochi PlayStation VR
- Code 51 Mecha Arena
- Dead Secret
- Dream Angling
- Just In Time Incorporated
- MLB Home Run Derby VR
- Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality
Nuovi giochi PlayStation Vita
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Devious Dungeon
- Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly
- Pic-A-Pix Color
Ricordiamo che è ancora in corso l'Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store, dedicata a Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, questa settimana inoltre Sony Interactive Entertainment dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus per il mese di maggio.
