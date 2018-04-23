PS Store: The Swords of Ditto e Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality tra le novità in arrivo

Dopo le uscite di God of War e Yakuza 6, questa settimana si prospetta più tranquilla dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite su PlayStation 4, anche se non mancano titolo di spessore come Emily Wants to Play Too e The Swords of Ditto. Di seguito, le novità in arrivo sul PlayStation Store nel corso dei prossimi sette giorni.

Novità PlayStation 4

Cluster Tumble

Death Road to Canada

Devious Dungeon

Emily Wants to Play Too

Pic-A-Pix Color

Jolt Family Robot Racer

Spacejacked

Survive Mr. Cube!

The Swords of Ditto

To Leave

Nuovi giochi PlayStation VR

Code 51 Mecha Arena

Dead Secret

Dream Angling

Just In Time Incorporated

MLB Home Run Derby VR

Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality

Nuovi giochi PlayStation Vita

Cosmic Star Heroine

Devious Dungeon

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly

Pic-A-Pix Color

Ricordiamo che è ancora in corso l'Offerta della Settimana sul PlayStation Store, dedicata a Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration, questa settimana inoltre Sony Interactive Entertainment dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus per il mese di maggio.