Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Honor 7X
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. PlayStation Store: al via i saldi di Gennaio con oltre 500 giochi in offerta

PlayStation Store: al via i saldi di Gennaio con oltre 500 giochi in offerta

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
A partire da oggi sono disponibili i nuovi saldi di gennaio del PlayStation Store, con oltre 500 titoli in sconto su PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita. Diamo un'occhiata alle offerte migliori.

Tantissimi i giochi in sconto, con una vasta scelta di giochi distribuiti fra tutte le piattaforme Sony. Su PlayStation 4 segnaliamo Star Wars Battlefront 2 a 34,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro), Borderlands The Handsome Collection a 11,99 euro (anziché 59,99 euro), FIFA 18 a 34,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro) e The Evil Within 2 a 24,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro).

Per quanto riguarda PlayStation VR, invece, troviamo Skyrim VR a 44,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro), Robinson The Journey a 19,99 euro (anziché 49,99 euro), Batman Arkham VR a 11,99 euro (anziché 19,99 euro), Star Trek Bridge Crew a 19,99 euro (anziché 49,99 euro) e Farpoint a 19,99 euro (anziché 29,99 euro).

Per conoscere tutte le offerte nel dettaglio, potete visitare la relativa pagina del PlayStation Store. Ricordiamo inoltre che fino al 24 dicembre sarà possibile acquistare in sconto anche Gran Turismo Sport.

FONTE: PlayStation Store
Quanto è interessante?
9
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Heroes of the Storm: Blaze di Starcraft sarà il prossimo eroe a giungere nel Nexus
  2. Destiny 2: il secondo DLC includerà una nuova location e due nuove razze nemiche?