PlayStation Store: al via i saldi di Gennaio con oltre 500 giochi in offerta

Tantissimi i giochi in sconto, con una vasta scelta di giochi distribuiti fra tutte le piattaforme Sony. Su PlayStation 4 segnaliamo Star Wars Battlefront 2 a 34,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro), Borderlands The Handsome Collection a 11,99 euro (anziché 59,99 euro), FIFA 18 a 34,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro) e The Evil Within 2 a 24,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro).
Per quanto riguarda PlayStation VR, invece, troviamo Skyrim VR a 44,99 euro (anziché 69,99 euro), Robinson The Journey a 19,99 euro (anziché 49,99 euro), Batman Arkham VR a 11,99 euro (anziché 19,99 euro), Star Trek Bridge Crew a 19,99 euro (anziché 49,99 euro) e Farpoint a 19,99 euro (anziché 29,99 euro).
Per conoscere tutte le offerte nel dettaglio, potete visitare la relativa pagina del PlayStation Store. Ricordiamo inoltre che fino al 24 dicembre sarà possibile acquistare in sconto anche Gran Turismo Sport.