Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Scheda PlayStation 4
  3. Notizie

PS4 5° anniversario: i giochi preferiti di Barlog, Druckmann e tanti altri sviluppatori

PS4 5° anniversario: i giochi preferiti di Barlog, Druckmann e tanti altri sviluppatori
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Oggi 15 novembre è una data importante per PlayStation 4. Sono infatti passati esattamente 5 anni da quando la console di Sony è stata lanciata negli Stati Uniti d'America (in Europa venne commercializzata due settimane dopo).

Dopo aver celebrato il quinto anniversario svelando alcune interessanti statistiche relative a PS4, la casa giapponese ha chiesto a 23 importanti personalità del mondo PlayStation, tra le quali figurano celebri sviluppatori e diversi esecutivi della compagnia, di scegliere i loro giochi preferiti in assoluto.

Tra i titoli scelti non mancano all'appello alcune importanti produzioni terze parti come Resident Evil 7 e Batman: Arkham Knight, ma a dominare sono indubbiamente le esclusive, ovvero Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn e Bloodborne.

  1. Cory Barlog, Creative Director, Santa Monica Studio - Uncharted 4
  2. Neil Druckmann, Vice President, Naughty Dog - God of War
  3. John Garvin, Creative Director, Bend Studio - Uncharted 4
  4. Angie Smets, Executive Producer, Guerrilla Games - The Last of Us: Remastered
  5. Hermen Hulst, Managing Director & Co-founder, Guerrilla Games - God of War
  6. Bryan Intihar, Creative Director, Insomniac Games - God of War
  7. Siobhan Reddy, Studio Director, Media Molecule - Resident Evil 7
  8. Anthony Newman, Co-Game Director, Naughty Dog - Horizon Zero Dawn
  9. Kurt Margenau, Co-Game Director, Naughty Dog - God of War
  10. Scott Rohde, SVP of Product Development, Worldwide Studios America - inFamous Second Son
  11. Shawn Layden, Chairman of Worldwide Studios - Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  12. Shuhei Yoshida, President of Worldwide Studios - Bloodborne
  13. Jason Connell, Creative & Art Director, Sucker Punch Productions - Bloodborne
  14. Nate Fox, Creative Director, Sucker Punch Productions - Horizon Zero Dawn
  15. Scott Taylor, Production Director, Bungie - Batman: Arkham Knight
  16. Lars Bakken, Design Lead, Bungie - Bloodborne
  17. Naoki Yoshida, Producer & Director, Square Enix - Monster Hunter: World
  18. Sebastian Kalemba, Associate Game Director, CD Projekt RED - God of War
  19. Rami Ismail, Vlambeer - NieR: Automata
  20. Steve Filby, Motion Twin - The Last of Us
  21. Derek Yu, Mossmouth - Bloodborne
  22. Tim Schafer, Double Fine - Loot Rascals
  23. Greg Kasavin, Supergiant Games - Bloodborne
Cosa ne pensate dei giochi scelti da queste figure celebri del panorama PlayStation? Soprattutto, quali sono i vostri preferiti? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti! Se volete saperne di più sulle preferenze degli sviluppatori, vi invitiamo a consultare la pagina dedicata sul PlayStation Blog.
Quanto è interessante?
11
Vai ai commenti

Scopri le migliorie offerte del Black Friday 2018: sconti e promozioni per risparmiare sui tuoi acquisti!

speciale

PlayStation 4: i 10 giochi più venduti del 2018 su Amazon

Altri contenuti per Scheda PlayStation 4

  1. Joystick T.Flight Hotas Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown Edition: tutti i dettagli
  2. Destiny 2 Guida: come salire di Potere fino al 600, Sfide e Soft-Cap nel dettaglio