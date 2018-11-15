PS4 5° anniversario: i giochi preferiti di Barlog, Druckmann e tanti altri sviluppatori

Oggi 15 novembre è una data importante per PlayStation 4. Sono infatti passati esattamente 5 anni da quando la console di Sony è stata lanciata negli Stati Uniti d'America (in Europa venne commercializzata due settimane dopo).

Dopo aver celebrato il quinto anniversario svelando alcune interessanti statistiche relative a PS4, la casa giapponese ha chiesto a 23 importanti personalità del mondo PlayStation, tra le quali figurano celebri sviluppatori e diversi esecutivi della compagnia, di scegliere i loro giochi preferiti in assoluto.

Tra i titoli scelti non mancano all'appello alcune importanti produzioni terze parti come Resident Evil 7 e Batman: Arkham Knight, ma a dominare sono indubbiamente le esclusive, ovvero Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn e Bloodborne.

Cory Barlog, Creative Director, Santa Monica Studio - Uncharted 4 Neil Druckmann, Vice President, Naughty Dog - God of War John Garvin, Creative Director, Bend Studio - Uncharted 4 Angie Smets, Executive Producer, Guerrilla Games - The Last of Us: Remastered Hermen Hulst, Managing Director & Co-founder, Guerrilla Games - God of War Bryan Intihar, Creative Director, Insomniac Games - God of War Siobhan Reddy, Studio Director, Media Molecule - Resident Evil 7 Anthony Newman, Co-Game Director, Naughty Dog - Horizon Zero Dawn Kurt Margenau, Co-Game Director, Naughty Dog - God of War Scott Rohde, SVP of Product Development, Worldwide Studios America - inFamous Second Son Shawn Layden, Chairman of Worldwide Studios - Astro Bot Rescue Mission Shuhei Yoshida, President of Worldwide Studios - Bloodborne Jason Connell, Creative & Art Director, Sucker Punch Productions - Bloodborne Nate Fox, Creative Director, Sucker Punch Productions - Horizon Zero Dawn Scott Taylor, Production Director, Bungie - Batman: Arkham Knight Lars Bakken, Design Lead, Bungie - Bloodborne Naoki Yoshida, Producer & Director, Square Enix - Monster Hunter: World Sebastian Kalemba, Associate Game Director, CD Projekt RED - God of War Rami Ismail, Vlambeer - NieR: Automata Steve Filby, Motion Twin - The Last of Us Derek Yu, Mossmouth - Bloodborne Tim Schafer, Double Fine - Loot Rascals Greg Kasavin, Supergiant Games - Bloodborne