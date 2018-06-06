PS4 Days of Play: la lista completa dei giochi in sconto dall'8 giugno

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato la lista completa dei nuovi sconti sui giochi del PlayStation Store in arrivo venerdì 8 giugno per i Days of Play. Tra i titoli più interessanti troviamo God of War, Grand Theft Auto V e Assassin's Creed Origins.
Di seguito riportiamo la lista con tutti i titoli che verranno messi in sconto fino al 60% dall'8 al 18 giugno:
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- Battlefield Anniversary Bundle (1, 4, HL & Premium)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Monster Hunter World
- Monster Hunter World - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- The Sims 4
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Last of Us Remastered
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- NBA 2K18
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
- Tekken 7
- Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- DOOM
- DOOM VFR
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Nioh Season Pass
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- The Last Guardian
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- For Honor
- For Honor Deluxe Edition
- For Honor Gold Edition
- For Honor Season Pass
- EA Sports NHL 18 Standard Edition
- EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- GTAV & Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & 1. Great White Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & 2. Whale Shark Card Bundle
- GTAV, Starter Pack & 3. Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Madden NFL 18
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection
- Heavy Rain
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack
- WWE 2K18
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- ARK Park
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
- Robinson: The Journey
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Ratchet & Clank
- Hidden Agenda
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Knowledge is Power
- The Evil Within 2
- Driveclub VR
- The Sims 4 Bundle
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Upgrade
- The Sims 4 Dine Out
- The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
- The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
- The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
- The Sims 4 Vampires
- The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
- The Telltale Batman Bundle
- The Telltale Mega Collection
- The Telltale Games Collection
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Until Dawn
- Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Arizona Sunshine
- Everybody’s Golf
- Eagle Flight
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- I am Bread
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Farpoint
- Wolfenstein II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death
- Sprint Vector
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Thumper
- I Expect You To Die
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
- Here They Lie
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- FRANTICS
- The Inpatient
- That’s You!
- Carnival Games VR
- Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure
- EVE: Valkyrie
- Deluxe Kit
- Bravo Team
- Tumble VR
- Just Cause 3 Bavarium Sea Heist
- Just Cause Mech Land Assault
- Just Cause Sky Fortress
- Raw Data
- MLB The Show 18
- MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show 18 MVP Edition
- Warframe: PS4 Obsidian Azura Collection
- Warframe: Starter Pack
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- Apollo 11 VR
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
- Megaton Rainfall
- The Assembly
- Sparc
- Perfect
- Nioh – Bloodshed’s End
- Nioh – Defiant Honour
- Nioh – Dragon of the North
- Hustle Kings Mega Pack
- Hustle Kings VR
- Don’t Knock Twice
- The Solus Project
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – Team Ape Bundle
- Shooty Fruity
- StarBlood Arena
- Bloody Zombies
- The BioWare Bundle
- Time Carnage
Ricordiamo che durante i Sony Days of Play sarà disponibile anche la nuova PS4 Slim Limited Edition a tema, senza dimenticare che il PlayStation Store si è aggiornato oggi pomeriggio con la nuova offerta della settimana (dedicata a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered) e i nuovi sconti per i DLC.