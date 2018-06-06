Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PS4 Days of Play: la lista completa dei giochi in sconto dall'8 giugno

di

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato la lista completa dei nuovi sconti sui giochi del PlayStation Store in arrivo venerdì 8 giugno per i Days of Play. Tra i titoli più interessanti troviamo God of War, Grand Theft Auto V e Assassin's Creed Origins.

Di seguito riportiamo la lista con tutti i titoli che verranno messi in sconto fino al 60% dall'8 al 18 giugno:

  • God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Megalodon Shark Cash Card
  • Far Cry 5
  • Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
  • Battlefield Anniversary Bundle (1, 4, HL & Premium)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
  • Need for Speed Payback
  • Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Monster Hunter World - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Burnout Paradise Remastered
  • The Sims 4
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3
  • EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Dying Light
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
  • NBA 2K18
  • NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
  • NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
  • Tekken 7
  • Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition
  • Just Cause 3
  • Just Cause 3 XL Edition
  • Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
  • Bloodborne The Old Hunters
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
  • DOOM
  • DOOM VFR
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
  • Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Nioh
  • Nioh – Complete Edition
  • Nioh Season Pass
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • The Last Guardian
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season Pass
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • For Honor
  • For Honor Deluxe Edition
  • For Honor Gold Edition
  • For Honor Season Pass
  • EA Sports NHL 18 Standard Edition
  • EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • GTAV & Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle
  • GTAV, Starter Pack & 1. Great White Shark Card Bundle
  • GTAV, Starter Pack & 2. Whale Shark Card Bundle
  • GTAV, Starter Pack & 3. Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Madden NFL 18
  • BEYOND: Two Souls
  • The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection
  • Heavy Rain
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack
  • WWE 2K18
  • WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • ARK Park
  • WipEout Omega Collection
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Hidden Agenda
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Knowledge is Power
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Driveclub VR
  • The Sims 4 Bundle
  • The Sims 4 City Living
  • The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
  • The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Upgrade
  • The Sims 4 Dine Out
  • The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
  • The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff
  • The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff
  • The Sims 4 Vampires
  • The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
  • The Telltale Batman Bundle
  • The Telltale Mega Collection
  • The Telltale Games Collection
  • The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
  • The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • Until Dawn
  • Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Everybody’s Golf
  • Eagle Flight
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • I am Bread
  • Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  • Farpoint
  • Wolfenstein II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death
  • Sprint Vector
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Thumper
  • I Expect You To Die
  • Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
  • Here They Lie
  • Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  • RIGS Mechanized Combat League
  • FRANTICS
  • The Inpatient
  • That’s You!
  • Carnival Games VR
  • Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure
  • EVE: Valkyrie
  • Deluxe Kit
  • Bravo Team
  • Tumble VR
  • Just Cause 3 Bavarium Sea Heist
  • Just Cause Mech Land Assault
  • Just Cause Sky Fortress
  • Raw Data
  • MLB The Show 18
  • MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • MLB The Show 18 MVP Edition
  • Warframe: PS4 Obsidian Azura Collection
  • Warframe: Starter Pack
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • Super Stardust Ultra VR
  • Apollo 11 VR
  • Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
  • Megaton Rainfall
  • The Assembly
  • Sparc
  • Perfect
  • Nioh – Bloodshed’s End
  • Nioh – Defiant Honour
  • Nioh – Dragon of the North
  • Hustle Kings Mega Pack
  • Hustle Kings VR
  • Don’t Knock Twice
  • The Solus Project
  • NBA 2KVR Experience
  • Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – Team Ape Bundle
  • Shooty Fruity
  • StarBlood Arena
  • Bloody Zombies
  • The BioWare Bundle
  • Time Carnage

Ricordiamo che durante i Sony Days of Play sarà disponibile anche la nuova PS4 Slim Limited Edition a tema, senza dimenticare che il PlayStation Store si è aggiornato oggi pomeriggio con la nuova offerta della settimana (dedicata a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered) e i nuovi sconti per i DLC.

