PS4: errore WS-43689-0 sul PlayStation Store, di cosa si tratta e come risolvere

L'errore WS-43689-0 sembra essere legato all' acquisto di un abbonamento PlayStation Plus o PlayStation Now ed all'attivazione delle rispettive prove gratuite, c'è però chi afferma di avere problemi anche semplicemente con l'acquisto di avatar, temi, giochi e DLC. Le prime segnalazioni risalgono a settembre (dunque l'arrivo del nuovo PlayStation Store non sembra essere la causa del problemi) ma nelle ultime 48 ore la problematica è tornata in voga sui social e molti stanno condividendo screenshot e testimonianze.

@AskPlayStation hi i cannot buy anything on my ps4.... I tried buying an avatar and ps plus and nothing i even got a second ps4 and triyd to buy the free ps plus and still nothing..... It says ws-43689-0..... And im not the only one whit this...... Wtf its happening? — Luves69 (@Luves691) October 27, 2020

@AskPlayStation I keep getting the error ws-43689-0 while trying to purchase ps plus through console. I can’t reach your website either . — Nuradeen GB (@NuradeenGB) October 27, 2020

@AskPlayStation why do I get the WS-43689-0 error? Can’t get a ps plus. pic.twitter.com/dHb2nofgKD — Nick Walksman (@NickWalksman) October 26, 2020

Sorry to hear that. Please make sure that the country/region of the payment method matches the country/region of the account where you are entering it for it to work. For billing issues, please follow the steps in the next link: https://t.co/lZ02i0ctO7 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) October 23, 2020