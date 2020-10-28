Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie

PS4: errore WS-43689-0 sul PlayStation Store, di cosa si tratta e come risolvere

PS4: errore WS-43689-0 sul PlayStation Store, di cosa si tratta e come risolvere
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

In queste ore alcuni giocatori su PS4 si stanno imbattendo nel codice errore WS-43689-0 provando ad acquistare contenuti legati a PlayStation Plus e PlayStation Now su PlayStation Store. Ecco di cosa si tratta e come provare a risolvere.

L'errore WS-43689-0 sembra essere legato all'acquisto di un abbonamento PlayStation Plus o PlayStation Now ed all'attivazione delle rispettive prove gratuite, c'è però chi afferma di avere problemi anche semplicemente con l'acquisto di avatar, temi, giochi e DLC. Le prime segnalazioni risalgono a settembre (dunque l'arrivo del nuovo PlayStation Store non sembra essere la causa del problemi) ma nelle ultime 48 ore la problematica è tornata in voga sui social e molti stanno condividendo screenshot e testimonianze.

Sony dal canto suo ha risposto tramite il servizio ASK PlayStation, invitando a verificare che i dati della carta di credito siano corretti e sopratutto che la carta risulti emessa nello stesso paese nel quale si vogliono fare acquisti digitali, oltretutto è consigliabile verificare se i propri dati personali dell'account PSN siano aggiornati. Si tratta però di tentativi, non esiste al momento una vera e propria soluzione al problema e la compagnia sta continuando a indagare: voi vi siete imbattuti nell'errore WS-43689-0 sul PlayStation Store? Lo avete risolto? Aspettiamo le vostre testimonianze in merito nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.

Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

PS4 offerte: 5 giochi imperdibili in sconto a meno di 10 euro

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. PS4: 113.8 milioni di console distribuite, abbonati Plus a quota 45.9 milioni
  2. Xbox risultati finanziari: boom per i servizi, in calo le vendite hardware