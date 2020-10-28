PS4: errore WS-43689-0 sul PlayStation Store, di cosa si tratta e come risolvere
Davide Leoni
In queste ore alcuni giocatori su PS4 si stanno imbattendo nel codice errore WS-43689-0 provando ad acquistare contenuti legati a PlayStation Plus e PlayStation Now su PlayStation Store. Ecco di cosa si tratta e come provare a risolvere.
L'errore WS-43689-0 sembra essere legato all'acquisto di un abbonamento PlayStation Plus o PlayStation Now ed all'attivazione delle rispettive prove gratuite, c'è però chi afferma di avere problemi anche semplicemente con l'acquisto di avatar, temi, giochi e DLC. Le prime segnalazioni risalgono a settembre (dunque l'arrivo del nuovo PlayStation Store non sembra essere la causa del problemi) ma nelle ultime 48 ore la problematica è tornata in voga sui social e molti stanno condividendo screenshot e testimonianze.
Sony dal canto suo ha risposto tramite il servizio ASK PlayStation, invitando a verificare che i dati della carta di credito siano corretti e sopratutto che la carta risulti emessa nello stesso paese nel quale si vogliono fare acquisti digitali, oltretutto è consigliabile verificare se i propri dati personali dell'account PSN siano aggiornati. Si tratta però di tentativi, non esiste al momento una vera e propria soluzione al problema e la compagnia sta continuando a indagare: voi vi siete imbattuti nell'errore WS-43689-0 sul PlayStation Store? Lo avete risolto? Aspettiamo le vostre testimonianze in merito nello spazio qui sotto dedicato ai commenti.
@AskPlayStation hi i cannot buy anything on my ps4.... I tried buying an avatar and ps plus and nothing i even got a second ps4 and triyd to buy the free ps plus and still nothing..... It says ws-43689-0..... And im not the only one whit this...... Wtf its happening?— Luves69 (@Luves691) October 27, 2020
@AskPlayStation I keep getting the error ws-43689-0 while trying to purchase ps plus through console. I can’t reach your website either .— Nuradeen GB (@NuradeenGB) October 27, 2020
@AskPlayStation why do I get the WS-43689-0 error? Can’t get a ps plus. pic.twitter.com/dHb2nofgKD— Nick Walksman (@NickWalksman) October 26, 2020
Sorry to hear that. Please make sure that the country/region of the payment method matches the country/region of the account where you are entering it for it to work. For billing issues, please follow the steps in the next link: https://t.co/lZ02i0ctO7— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) October 23, 2020
Everytime I try to buy PlayStation plus in the PlayStation store I get the error ws-43689-0— Aleias Asmar (@AleiasAsmar7) October 23, 2020
Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store
- PS4 offerte: 5 giochi imperdibili in sconto a meno di 10 euro
- Sconti PS4: online la nuova offerta della settimana sul PlayStation Store
- PlayStation Store: vediamo le prime immagini del nuovo design
- Il PlayStation Store si rinnova: arrivano i giochi PS5 in preordine
- PlayStation Store: la nuova versione sta arrivando, il rollout è iniziato
PlayStation Store
Contenuti più Letti
- 21 commentiPlayStation Plus: annunciato il primo gioco gratis PS5!
- 29 commentiVinci una console PlayStation 5 con il concorso PS5 Be The First
- 31 commentiRed Dead Redemption 2: un uomo di 65 anni ha finito il gioco più di 30 volte
- 205 commentiCyberpunk 2077, incredibile ma vero: è stato rinviato ancora una volta!
- 65 commentiPlayStation 5 è arrivata in redazione, unboxing in diretta su Twitch oggi alle 13:00!
- 5 commentiAmazon Black Friday 2020 offerte videogiochi, sconti su The Witcher 3 GOTY e FIFA 21
- 6 commentiAmazon anticipa il Black Friday: le migliori offerte videogiochi del 26 ottobre
- Fortnite: come ottenere 75 V-Buck gratis il 27 ottobre a Pietralegno
- Prenota Cyberpunk 2077 da GameStopZing, per te un bonus preorder esclusivo!
- 65 commentiPlayStation 5: video unboxing della console e del DualSense