Black Friday 2018: offerte PS4, PlayStation VR e giochi Sony

Tornano anche quest'anno le offerte Black Friday di Amazon sui prodotti targati PlayStation: i migliori giochi per PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim e PlayStation VR in promozione a prezzi scontatissimi per tutta la settimana, fino al 26 novembre.

Sconti Giochi PS4

La promozione sui First Party Sony permette di acquistare giochi a sconto per il Black Friday come Detroit Become Human, God of War (Standard e Bonus Edition), Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Shadow of the Colossus, Gran Turismo Sport e Marvel's Spider-Man in edizione Standard e con custodia Steelbook:

Sconti Console PlayStation 4

Offerte anche su PS4 e PlayStation 4 Pro in bundle con PlayStation Card da 20 euro e secondo DualShock 4:

Playstation 4 Pro B Chassis 1 TB + PS Card 20€ - 389,99 euro

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB E Chassis, Jet Black + 2° Dualshock 4 - 289,99 euro

PlayStation 4 Pro Gamma Chassis + PS Card 20€ - 399,99 euro

PS4 500 GB F Black + 2 DualShock 4 - 299,99 euro

Sconti PlayStation VR



PlayStation VR: Visore e Camera con DOOM, Skyrim, VR Worlds - €219,99

PSVR con Camera, VR Worlds e Resident Evil VII - €199,99

PlayStation VR V2 con Camera e VR Worlds - €179,00

Sconti anche su PlayStation VR, particolarmente interessante il bundle che include il visore, la PlayStation Camera e ben tre giochi: DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR e PlayStation VR Worlds. Prezzo ridotto anche per il bundle dedicato a Resident Evil VII Biohazard.



Le promozioni PlayStation Black Friday di Amazon.it andranno avanti fino al 26 novembre, giorno del Cyber Monday, in ogni caso se siete interessati vi consigliamo di approfittarne, le scorte infatti sono limitate e non è sicuro che una volta esauriti i prodotti tornino disponibili entro breve tempo.