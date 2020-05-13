PS4 sconti su giochi, season pass e DLC, ecco le nuove offerte

Sony Interactive Entertainment lancia oggi la nuova campagna promozionale Extended Play sul PlayStation Store, con tantissimi giochi PS4 in offerta a prezzo speciale per un periodo limitato.

Con Extended Play, Sony vuole dare risalto alle esperienze complete proponendo principalmente giochi con DLC ed espansioni, season pass, raccolte, gold e deluxe edition capaci di offrire oltre ai giochi completi anche tanti contenuti aggiuntivi. Tra i tanti citiamo Assassin's Creed Origins, Borderlands 3, Batman Arkham Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Just Cause 3, The Surge 2 e Tekken 7 ma l'elenco è molto più nutrito.

Giochi PS4 Offerte

AO Tennis 2

Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass

Batman: Arkham Collection

Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass

Battlefield V Chapter 6 Premium Booster Pack

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Borderlands 3 Season Pass

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

BR Class 31

BR Class 33

BR Class 52

BR Heavy Freight Pack

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe

Caltrain MP36PH-3C Baby Bullet

Canadian National Oakville Subdivision

DayZ

DayZ Livonia

DB BR 155

DB BR 182

Dead Island Definitive Collection

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle

Dragon Age Inquisition DLC Bundle

Dying Light Season Pass

Dying Light: The Following

East Coastway

Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle

Fallout 4: Far Harbor

Fallout 76

Far Cry 4 Season pass

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe

For Honor Complete Edition

Giant Carp Pack

Gigantica Road Lake

Jezioro Bestii

Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary

Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Dinosaur Pack

Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park

Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu

Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass

Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault

Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech

Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Amorous Adventures

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Band of Bastards

Kingdom Come: Deliverance DLC Collection

Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes

Lago del mundo

Laguna Iquitos

Lake Arnold

Lake Dylan

Lake Williams

Long Island Rail Road

Main Spessart Bahn

Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story

Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels

Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle

Northern Trans-Pennine

Persona 5: Costume & BGM Bundle

Persona 5: Persona Bundle

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition

Rhein-Ruhr Osten

Rugby 20

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Expansion Bundle

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War

Tackle Box Equipment Pack

Tees Valley Line

The Crew 2 Standard Edition

The Division 2 Warlords of New York

The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition

The Surge 2 – Season Pass

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Hearts of Stone

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

Tournament Bass Pack

Train Sim World 2020

Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition

Train Sim World Ruhr-Sieg Nord

Trials Rising – Expansion pass

Trophy Hunters Equipment Pack

Tropico 6 – Llama of Wall Street

Tropico 6 El Prez Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs2 Season Pass

Watch_Dogs Season Pass

West Somerset Railway

Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass

World War Z – Season Pass

WRC Collection

WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition

Questa è solamente una piccola selezione dei giochi in offerta, trovate la lista completa con prezzi aggiornati sul PlayStation Store. L'offerta Extended Play è valida da oggi e fino al 27 maggio, avete quindi tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio e procedere con gli acquisti.