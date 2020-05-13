PS4 sconti su giochi, season pass e DLC, ecco le nuove offerte
Davide Leoni
Sony Interactive Entertainment lancia oggi la nuova campagna promozionale Extended Play sul PlayStation Store, con tantissimi giochi PS4 in offerta a prezzo speciale per un periodo limitato.
Con Extended Play, Sony vuole dare risalto alle esperienze complete proponendo principalmente giochi con DLC ed espansioni, season pass, raccolte, gold e deluxe edition capaci di offrire oltre ai giochi completi anche tanti contenuti aggiuntivi. Tra i tanti citiamo Assassin's Creed Origins, Borderlands 3, Batman Arkham Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Just Cause 3, The Surge 2 e Tekken 7 ma l'elenco è molto più nutrito.
Giochi PS4 Offerte
- AO Tennis 2
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Battlefield V Chapter 6 Premium Booster Pack
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- BR Class 31
- BR Class 33
- BR Class 52
- BR Heavy Freight Pack
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe
- Caltrain MP36PH-3C Baby Bullet
- Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
- DayZ
- DayZ Livonia
- DB BR 155
- DB BR 182
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- Dragon Age Inquisition DLC Bundle
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light: The Following
- East Coastway
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 4 Season pass
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe
- For Honor Complete Edition
- Giant Carp Pack
- Gigantica Road Lake
- Jezioro Bestii
- Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary
- Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park
- Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault
- Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech
- Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Amorous Adventures
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance DLC Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes
- Lago del mundo
- Laguna Iquitos
- Lake Arnold
- Lake Dylan
- Lake Williams
- Long Island Rail Road
- Main Spessart Bahn
- Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story
- Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
- Northern Trans-Pennine
- Persona 5: Costume & BGM Bundle
- Persona 5: Persona Bundle
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Rhein-Ruhr Osten
- Rugby 20
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Expansion Bundle
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
- Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Tees Valley Line
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Tournament Bass Pack
- Train Sim World 2020
- Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition
- Train Sim World Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Trials Rising – Expansion pass
- Trophy Hunters Equipment Pack
- Tropico 6 – Llama of Wall Street
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs2 Season Pass
- Watch_Dogs Season Pass
- West Somerset Railway
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
- World War Z – Season Pass
- WRC Collection
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
Questa è solamente una piccola selezione dei giochi in offerta, trovate la lista completa con prezzi aggiornati sul PlayStation Store. L'offerta Extended Play è valida da oggi e fino al 27 maggio, avete quindi tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio e procedere con gli acquisti.
