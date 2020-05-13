Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PS4 sconti su giochi, season pass e DLC, ecco le nuove offerte

Sony Interactive Entertainment lancia oggi la nuova campagna promozionale Extended Play sul PlayStation Store, con tantissimi giochi PS4 in offerta a prezzo speciale per un periodo limitato.

Con Extended Play, Sony vuole dare risalto alle esperienze complete proponendo principalmente giochi con DLC ed espansioni, season pass, raccolte, gold e deluxe edition capaci di offrire oltre ai giochi completi anche tanti contenuti aggiuntivi. Tra i tanti citiamo Assassin's Creed Origins, Borderlands 3, Batman Arkham Collection, Watch Dogs 2, Just Cause 3, The Surge 2 e Tekken 7 ma l'elenco è molto più nutrito.

Giochi PS4 Offerte

  • AO Tennis 2
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Batman Arkham Knight Season Pass
  • Battlefield V Chapter 6 Premium Booster Pack
  • Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass
  • Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
  • BR Class 31
  • BR Class 33
  • BR Class 52
  • BR Heavy Freight Pack
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe
  • Caltrain MP36PH-3C Baby Bullet
  • Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
  • DayZ
  • DayZ Livonia
  • DB BR 155
  • DB BR 182
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection
  • DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
  • Dragon Age Inquisition DLC Bundle
  • Dying Light Season Pass
  • Dying Light: The Following
  • East Coastway
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 4 Season pass
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe
  • For Honor Complete Edition
  • Giant Carp Pack
  • Gigantica Road Lake
  • Jezioro Bestii
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Dinosaur Pack
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu
  • Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
  • Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault
  • Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech
  • Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Amorous Adventures
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Band of Bastards
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance DLC Collection
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance From the Ashes
  • Lago del mundo
  • Laguna Iquitos
  • Lake Arnold
  • Lake Dylan
  • Lake Williams
  • Long Island Rail Road
  • Main Spessart Bahn
  • Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story
  • Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels
  • Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle
  • Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
  • Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
  • Northern Trans-Pennine
  • Persona 5: Costume & BGM Bundle
  • Persona 5: Persona Bundle
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
  • Rhein-Ruhr Osten
  • Rugby 20
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Expansion Bundle
  • Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
  • Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
  • Tackle Box Equipment Pack
  • Tees Valley Line
  • The Crew 2 Standard Edition
  • The Division 2 Warlords of New York
  • The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
  • The Surge 2 – Season Pass
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
  • Tournament Bass Pack
  • Train Sim World 2020
  • Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition
  • Train Sim World Ruhr-Sieg Nord
  • Trials Rising – Expansion pass
  • Trophy Hunters Equipment Pack
  • Tropico 6 – Llama of Wall Street
  • Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
  • Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Watch Dogs2 Season Pass
  • Watch_Dogs Season Pass
  • West Somerset Railway
  • Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
  • World War Z – Season Pass
  • WRC Collection
  • WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition

Questa è solamente una piccola selezione dei giochi in offerta, trovate la lista completa con prezzi aggiornati sul PlayStation Store. L'offerta Extended Play è valida da oggi e fino al 27 maggio, avete quindi tutto il tempo per ricaricare il portafoglio e procedere con gli acquisti.

Sconti PS4, i giochi più belli in offerta a meno di 20 euro

