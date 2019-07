PS4 è la terza console venduta più rapidamente in USA; Nintendo Switch quarta

After 28 months in market, the Switch has the 4th highest time aligned Console installed base in US tracked history, trailing only the Wii, PS2 and PS4. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 26, 2019

After 68 months in market, the PS4 has the 3rd highest time aligned Console installed base in US tracked history, trailing only the Wii and PS2. Xbox 360 and Xbox One are 4th and 5th. Home consoles in the US market continue to do very well on a comparative basis this gen. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 26, 2019