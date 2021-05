PS4 vs Xbox: nel 2019, Sony ha incassato il doppio di Microsoft per giochi e servizi

Hardware being unprofitable certainly played a bigger role in the late 90's and early 2000's (oh and PS3 era lol).



Both the PS5 and Series X/S are being sold at a loss right now, but will become profitable down the line most likely.



Nintendo is somewhat of an outlier. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 5, 2021

Hardware being unprofitable certainly played a bigger role in the late 90's and early 2000's (oh and PS3 era lol).



Both the PS5 and Series X/S are being sold at a loss right now, but will become profitable down the line most likely.



Nintendo is somewhat of an outlier. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 5, 2021