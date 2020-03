PS5 avrà una potenza di 13 TFLOPS? Un insider commenta questa ipotesi

CAN’T WAIT to know more about #PS5 👀

Hearing a few possibilities.



PS5 is around 9TF Navi ✅



PS5 is 9.2TF Navi. Another 4TF GCN for HW back compat ✅



PS5 is 11TF ✅



PS5 SSD is better as we expected.

Either way, if PS5 GPU is more powerful than #XboxSeriesX, ill take the L 👍 pic.twitter.com/C5lT7kA1Fi