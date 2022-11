PS5 domina le classifiche USA: è la console più venduta ad ottobre 2022

US NPD HARDWARE - PlayStation 5 was the best-selling video game hardware of October in both unit and dollar sales, while Xbox Series ranked 2nd across both measures.

Oct growth in digital sales and subscriptions for console and PC video game content, driven in large part by the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was offset by declines in mobile content and hardware. YTD spending has fallen 7% compared to this point in 2021, at $42.7B.