PS5: un dubbio leak anticipa l'annuncio di una funzione simile allo Smart Delivery

You will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version of certain PlayStation 4 games releasing later this year for free. This will allow you to purchase the game once and play it on both platforms. The following games will take advantage of this feature pic.twitter.com/930qDCkmBk — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 9, 2020

In September, physical and digital editions of Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 will have access to the PS5 version of the game in November. If you don’t have a PlayStation 5 at launch, you will be able to digitally redeem the code and install the game to a PS5 system in the future pic.twitter.com/rqfbcO4xcI — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 9, 2020

Physical and digital editions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4 will have access to the PS5 version of the game in November. Even if you don’t have a PlayStation 5 at launch, you will be able to digitally redeem the code and install the game to a PS5 system in the future pic.twitter.com/Ywv7DumDxN — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 9, 2020

On September 17, Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 will grant access to the PlayStation 5 version of the game when it launches in November via a digital code. You will be able to redeem the code online without a PS5 system allowing you to download it to a PS5 console if you ever get one pic.twitter.com/SVrjRsFZKK — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 9, 2020