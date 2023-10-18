PS5: tutte le esclusive già uscite e in arrivo nel 2024 e oltre

Con l'arrivo di Marvel's Spider-Man 2 si aggiorna la lista delle esclusive PlayStation 5, per questo abbiamo deciso di pubblicare l'elenco di tutte le esclusive PlayStation 5 dividendo tra esclusive assolute, esclusive console e esclusive Cross-Gen, disponibili sia su PS4 che su PS5, così da fare chiarezza.

Tra le esclusive PS5 già disponibili troviamo Final Fantasy 16, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (disponibile anche su PC), Returnal (anche su PC) e The Last of Us Parte 1 (PS5 e PC).

Esclusive PS5 già uscite

Demon's Souls

Astro's Playroom

Destruction AllStars

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (20 ottobre 2023)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 + PC)

Returnal (PS5 + PC)

Final Fantasy 7 Remak Intergrade (PS5, PC)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PS5, PC)

The Last of Us Parte 1 (PS5, PC)

Forspoken (PS5, PC)

Uncharted Racconta L'Eredità dei Ladri (PS5, PC)

Esclusive Cross-Gen PS4 + PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4, PS5, PC)

T'Chia

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5, PC)

Gran Turismo 7

Sackboy Una Grande Avventura

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Prossimi giochi esclusivi PlayStation 5

Pacific Drive

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (27 febbraio 2024)

Death Stranding 2

Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5 + PC)

Marvel's Wolverine

Helldivers 2 (8 febbraio 2024, PS5 + PC)

Foamstars (PS4 + PS5)

Stellar Blade

Fairgame$

Concord

Sword of the Sea

Phantom Blade 0