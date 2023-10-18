PS5: tutte le esclusive già uscite e in arrivo nel 2024 e oltre

Con l'arrivo di Marvel's Spider-Man 2 si aggiorna la lista delle esclusive PlayStation 5, per questo abbiamo deciso di pubblicare l'elenco di tutte le esclusive PlayStation 5 dividendo tra esclusive assolute, esclusive console e esclusive Cross-Gen, disponibili sia su PS4 che su PS5, così da fare chiarezza.
Tra le esclusive PS5 già disponibili troviamo Final Fantasy 16, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (disponibile anche su PC), Returnal (anche su PC) e The Last of Us Parte 1 (PS5 e PC).
Esclusive PS5 già uscite
- Demon's Souls
- Astro's Playroom
- Destruction AllStars
- Final Fantasy 16
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (20 ottobre 2023)
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 + PC)
- Returnal (PS5 + PC)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remak Intergrade (PS5, PC)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PS5, PC)
- The Last of Us Parte 1 (PS5, PC)
- Forspoken (PS5, PC)
- Uncharted Racconta L'Eredità dei Ladri (PS5, PC)
Esclusive Cross-Gen PS4 + PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4, PS5, PC)
- T'Chia
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Sackboy Una Grande Avventura
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
Prossimi giochi esclusivi PlayStation 5
- Pacific Drive
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (27 febbraio 2024)
- Death Stranding 2
- Knights of the Old Republic Remake
- Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5 + PC)
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Helldivers 2 (8 febbraio 2024, PS5 + PC)
- Foamstars (PS4 + PS5)
- Stellar Blade
- Fairgame$
- Concord
- Sword of the Sea
- Phantom Blade 0
Tra i giochi esclusivi PS5 più promettenti del 2024
troviamo invece Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
, Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2 Remake (anche su PC)
e Stellar Blade. Di fatto, solo FF7 Rebirth e Helldivers 2 hanno una data di uscita precisa, per gli altri titoli restiamo in attesa di comunicazioni da parte del publisher sulla finestra di lancio.