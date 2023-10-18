Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation 5
  3. Notizie

PS5: tutte le esclusive già uscite e in arrivo nel 2024 e oltre

PS5: tutte le esclusive già uscite e in arrivo nel 2024 e oltre
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Con l'arrivo di Marvel's Spider-Man 2 si aggiorna la lista delle esclusive PlayStation 5, per questo abbiamo deciso di pubblicare l'elenco di tutte le esclusive PlayStation 5 dividendo tra esclusive assolute, esclusive console e esclusive Cross-Gen, disponibili sia su PS4 che su PS5, così da fare chiarezza.

Tra le esclusive PS5 già disponibili troviamo Final Fantasy 16, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (disponibile anche su PC), Returnal (anche su PC) e The Last of Us Parte 1 (PS5 e PC).

Esclusive PS5 già uscite

  • Demon's Souls
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (20 ottobre 2023)
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5 + PC)
  • Returnal (PS5 + PC)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remak Intergrade (PS5, PC)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PS5, PC)
  • The Last of Us Parte 1 (PS5, PC)
  • Forspoken (PS5, PC)
  • Uncharted Racconta L'Eredità dei Ladri (PS5, PC)

Esclusive Cross-Gen PS4 + PS5

  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4, PS5, PC)
  • T'Chia
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5, PC)
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Sackboy Una Grande Avventura
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut

Prossimi giochi esclusivi PlayStation 5

  • Pacific Drive
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (27 febbraio 2024)
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Knights of the Old Republic Remake
  • Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5 + PC)
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Helldivers 2 (8 febbraio 2024, PS5 + PC)
  • Foamstars (PS4 + PS5)
  • Stellar Blade
  • Fairgame$
  • Concord
  • Sword of the Sea
  • Phantom Blade 0
Tra i giochi esclusivi PS5 più promettenti del 2024 troviamo invece Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2 Remake (anche su PC) e Stellar Blade. Di fatto, solo FF7 Rebirth e Helldivers 2 hanno una data di uscita precisa, per gli altri titoli restiamo in attesa di comunicazioni da parte del publisher sulla finestra di lancio.

Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
speciale

PlayStation State of Play: tutti i giochi annunciati, riassunto e sorprese
PlayStation State of Play: tutti i giochi annunciati, riassunto e sorprese

Altri contenuti per PlayStation 5

  1. Il remake di Dead Space sta per arrivare anche su EA Play
  2. Pokémon GO, preparate i gruppi: Party Play ed evento di Halloween per sfide con gli amici