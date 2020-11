PS5 e futuro: Sony discute di PS VR 2 e del supporto a web browser e 1440p

Sony's Hideaki Nishino reveals in a new (Japanese) interview that there is no PS5 1440p resolution support due to TVs being the highest priority - and he also notes that if it's requested enough, they might add it in the future https://t.co/JPj4FJIdoW pic.twitter.com/mrDchTRVY5

Nishino on the lack of a web browser on PS5:



"Currently, we don't intend to include a web browser in PS5."



"We have doubts about whether a web browser is necessary for a game console as an app, so we'll have to wait and see." pic.twitter.com/YB0jiuajdr