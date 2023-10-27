PS5: tutti i giochi compatibili con lo streaming nel Cloud, lista aggiornata ottobre 2023

Con il debutto in Europa e Nord America del servizio streaming nel Cloud per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium su PS5, Sony ha aggiornato anche la lista dei giochi compatibili con lo streaming, una lista ben più nutrita di quella diffusa inizialmente.

Se nelle scorse settimane il catalogo dei giochi Cloud Streaming era piuttosto risicato, ora sono stati aggiunti tanti nuovi giochi tra cui Alan Wake Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion e Ghost of Tsushima.

Giochi PS5 Cloud Streaming

Alan Wake Remastered

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Among Us

A Plague Tale Innocence

A Plague Tale Requiem

Arcadegeddon

A Space for the Unbound

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Axiom Verge 2

Back 4 Blood

Bassmaster Fishing

Ben 10 Power Trip

Biomutant

Bonfire Peaks

Bugsnax

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

Call of The Sea

Can’t Drive This

Carrion

Catan

Century Age of Ashes

Chicory A Colorful Tale

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cloudpunk

Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising

Control

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Wing

Cris Tales

Crossout

Crusader Kings III

Cult of the Lamb

Cyberpunk 2077

Dauntless

DC’s Justice League Cosmic Chaos

Dead by Daylight

Dead Island 2

Deathloop

Death’s Door

Death Stranding

Deep Rock Galactic

DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon’s Souls

Destiny 2

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed

Devil May Cry 5

Disco Elysium The Final Cut

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Speedstorm

Divine Knockout

DNF Duel

DOOM Eternal

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

eFootball 2024

Elemental War 2

Elex II

Endling Extinction is Forever

Enlisted

Eternights

Evil Dead The Game

Evil Genius 2 World Domination

Exoprimal

F1 Manager 2022

Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord

Fall Guys

Farming Simulator 22

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Football Manager 2023

Foreclosed

Forspoken

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghostrunner

Ghostwire Tokyo

Goat Simulator 3

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Hades

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Hell Let Loose

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Hotel Transylvania Scary-Tale Adventures

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Human Fall Flat

Hundred Days Winemaking Simulator

Hunting Simulator 2

I Am Dead

Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Jett The Far Shore

Journey To The Savage Planet

Judgment

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Kena Bridge of Spirits

Lake

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker

Lies of P

Life is Strange True Colors

Like a Dragon Ishin!

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

Lost Judgment

Maneater

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Meet Your Maker

Metro Exodus

My Friend Peppa Pig

Miraculous Rise of the Sphinx

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 5

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 6

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

MotoGP 22

Moving Out 2

MX vs ATV Legends

NHRA Championship Drag Racing Speed For All

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway

Nioh 2

No Man’s Sky

Observer System Redux

Octopath Traveler II

Oddworld Soulstorm

Outer Wilds

Outriders Worldslayer

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Paradise Killer

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Persona 5 Royal

Phoenix Point

Planet Coaster

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Redout 2

Relayer

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Village

Ride 4

Riders Republic

Rims Racing

Rogue Company

Rogue Explorer

Rogue Legacy 2

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Saints Row The Third Remastered

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Stars

Sifu

Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Sonic Frontiers

Soul Hackers 2

Soulstice

Soundfall

Spirit of the North

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Steelrising

Stray

Street Fighter 6

Subnautica

Super Animal Royale

Tactics Ogre Reborn

Tails Noir

Tails of Iron

Tchia

Tennis World Tour 2

The Artful Escape

The Callisto Protocol

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

The Forgotten City

The Gardens Between

The King of Fighters XV

The Last of Us Part I

The Medium

The Pedestrian

This War of Mine

Thymesia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Trek to Yomi

Tribes of Midgard

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Unpacking

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodhunt

Vampire the Masquerade Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warlander

War Thunder

Watch Dogs Legion

Weird West

Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

World of Outlaws Dirt Racing

World of Tanks

World of Warships

World War Z Aftermath

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

Yakuza Like a Dragon

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Zero Strain

I giochi compatibili Cloud Streaming sono evidenziati da una nuova icona, su Everyeye.it trovate anche la guida allo streaming nel Cloud di PS5 con i requisiti necessari, le risoluzioni supportate e tutto quello che serve per iniziare a giocare in streaming, ricordiamo che questa funzionalità è disponibile solamente per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium.