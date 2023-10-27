PS5: tutti i giochi compatibili con lo streaming nel Cloud, lista aggiornata ottobre 2023
Davide Leoni
Con il debutto in Europa e Nord America del servizio streaming nel Cloud per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium su PS5, Sony ha aggiornato anche la lista dei giochi compatibili con lo streaming, una lista ben più nutrita di quella diffusa inizialmente.
Se nelle scorse settimane il catalogo dei giochi Cloud Streaming era piuttosto risicato, ora sono stati aggiunti tanti nuovi giochi tra cui Alan Wake Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion e Ghost of Tsushima.
Giochi PS5 Cloud Streaming
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Among Us
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Arcadegeddon
- A Space for the Unbound
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Axiom Verge 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Ben 10 Power Trip
- Biomutant
- Bonfire Peaks
- Bugsnax
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
- Call of The Sea
- Can’t Drive This
- Carrion
- Catan
- Century Age of Ashes
- Chicory A Colorful Tale
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cloudpunk
- Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising
- Control
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Crisis Wing
- Cris Tales
- Crossout
- Crusader Kings III
- Cult of the Lamb
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dauntless
- DC’s Justice League Cosmic Chaos
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Island 2
- Deathloop
- Death’s Door
- Death Stranding
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters
- Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles
- Demon’s Souls
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed
- Devil May Cry 5
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disney Speedstorm
- Divine Knockout
- DNF Duel
- DOOM Eternal
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- eFootball 2024
- Elemental War 2
- Elex II
- Endling Extinction is Forever
- Enlisted
- Eternights
- Evil Dead The Game
- Evil Genius 2 World Domination
- Exoprimal
- F1 Manager 2022
- Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord
- Fall Guys
- Farming Simulator 22
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach
- Football Manager 2023
- Foreclosed
- Forspoken
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Goat Simulator 3
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Hades
- Haven
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hell Let Loose
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hotel Transylvania Scary-Tale Adventures
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Human Fall Flat
- Hundred Days Winemaking Simulator
- Hunting Simulator 2
- I Am Dead
- Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Jett The Far Shore
- Journey To The Savage Planet
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Lake
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker
- Lies of P
- Life is Strange True Colors
- Like a Dragon Ishin!
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Lost Judgment
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Meet Your Maker
- Metro Exodus
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Miraculous Rise of the Sphinx
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 5
- Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 6
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- Moving Out 2
- MX vs ATV Legends
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing Speed For All
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway
- Nioh 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Observer System Redux
- Octopath Traveler II
- Oddworld Soulstorm
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders Worldslayer
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phoenix Point
- Planet Coaster
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Redout 2
- Relayer
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Resident Evil 3 Remake
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil Village
- Ride 4
- Riders Republic
- Rims Racing
- Rogue Company
- Rogue Explorer
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
- Saints Row The Third Remastered
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Stars
- Sifu
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Sonic Frontiers
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soulstice
- Soundfall
- Spirit of the North
- Star Ocean The Divine Force
- Steelrising
- Stray
- Street Fighter 6
- Subnautica
- Super Animal Royale
- Tactics Ogre Reborn
- Tails Noir
- Tails of Iron
- Tchia
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Artful Escape
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
- The Forgotten City
- The Gardens Between
- The King of Fighters XV
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Medium
- The Pedestrian
- This War of Mine
- Thymesia
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Trek to Yomi
- Tribes of Midgard
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Unpacking
- Vampire the Masquerade Bloodhunt
- Vampire the Masquerade Swansong
- Warframe
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warlander
- War Thunder
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Weird West
- Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
- World of Outlaws Dirt Racing
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships
- World War Z Aftermath
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza Like a Dragon
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Zero Strain
I giochi compatibili Cloud Streaming sono evidenziati da una nuova icona, su Everyeye.it trovate anche la guida allo streaming nel Cloud di PS5 con i requisiti necessari, le risoluzioni supportate e tutto quello che serve per iniziare a giocare in streaming, ricordiamo che questa funzionalità è disponibile solamente per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium.
