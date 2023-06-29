PS5 tutti i giochi in uscita nel 2023, date aggiornate
Davide Leoni
La prima metà del 2023 è ormai passata ed è tempo di dare uno sguardo ai giochi PS5 in uscita nella seconda metà dell'anno, da luglio a dicembre. Ci sono tanti blockbuster e grandi titoli in arrivo, tra cui Marvel's Spider-Man 2 di Insomniac Games, uno dei giochi più attesi del 2023.
Luglio vedrà l'uscita di Exoprimal e The Legend of Heroes Trails Into Reverie, agosto sarà la volta di Atlas Fallen e Immortals of Aveum, settembre è il mese di Mortal Kombat 1 e Lies of P.
Luglio 2023
- Synapse PSVR2 4 luglio
- The Legend of Heroes Trails Into Reverie PS4, PS5 7 luglio
- Oxenfree II Lost Signals PS4, PS5 12 luglio
- Exoprimal PS4, PS5 24 luglio
- Remnant II PS5 25 luglio
- Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons PS4, PS5 27 luglio
Agosto 2023
- Atlas Fallen PS5 10 agosto
- Moving Out 2 PS5, PS4 15 agosto
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre PS5, PS4 18 agosto
- Fort Solis PS5 22 agosto
- Immortals of Aveum PS5 22 agosto
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon PS4, PS5 25 agosto
- Sea Of Stars PS5, PS4 29 agosto
- Under The Waves PS5, PS4 29 agosto
Settembre 2023
- Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 19 settembre
- Lies of P PS5 19 settembre
- Eternights PS4, PS5 21 settembre
- Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty PS5 26 settembre
Ottobre 2023
- Assassin's Creed Mirage PS5, PS4 12 ottobre
- Lords of the Fallen PS5 13 ottobre
- Alan Wake 2 PS5 17 ottobre
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged PS5, PS4 19 ottobre
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 20 ottobre
- Cities Skylines 2 PS5 24 ottobre
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 PS5 24 ottobre
- Alone In The Dark PS5 25 ottobre
Novembre 2023
- Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name PS5, PS4 9 novembre
Dicembre 2023
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora PS5 7 dicembre
A ottobre 2023 escono Assassin's Creed Mirage, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alone in The Dark, Alan Wake II e Lords of the Fallen, mentre a novembre e dicembre sarà la volta rispettivamente di Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name e Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation 5
- Microsoft vs FTC: Sony prova a mettere una toppa facendo sparire i file non censurati
- PlayStation: per Jim Ryan il cloud gaming sarà rilevante solo tra un paio d'anni
- PS5, arriva il DualSense a tema LeBron James: prezzo, data e preordini in Italia
- Qual è il miglior gioco PS5? I più belli: Final Fantasy 16 fuori dalla top 20
- Sony e Garofalo insieme per la pasta PlayStation: eccola in video
PlayStation 5
Contenuti più Letti
- Gran Turismo 7: il prezzo del gioco scende ancora su Amazon, ora è scontato del 46%
- 38 commentiPlayStation Plus Essential: i giochi gratis di luglio rivelati da un leak
- PlayStation Plus Essential: giochi di luglio annunciati oggi ma ancora niente leak
- Final Fantasy XVI: il gioco continua a scendere di prezzo su Amazon
- 38 commentiPlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi Essential di luglio per PS4 e PS5, c'è Alan Wake!
- Diablo 4: un video mostra in azione una delle armature uniche più rare del gioco
- Genshin Impact: un cosplay di Fischl, l'investigatrice dall'italiana Aoy
- Dead Space Remake: su Amazon ora è scontato del 38%
- Diablo 4: quando esce la Stagione 1 del gioco Blizzard?
- 3 commentiCompany of Heroes 3: la Seconda Guerra Mondiale in Italia