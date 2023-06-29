PS5 tutti i giochi in uscita nel 2023, date aggiornate

La prima metà del 2023 è ormai passata ed è tempo di dare uno sguardo ai giochi PS5 in uscita nella seconda metà dell'anno, da luglio a dicembre. Ci sono tanti blockbuster e grandi titoli in arrivo, tra cui Marvel's Spider-Man 2 di Insomniac Games, uno dei giochi più attesi del 2023.

Luglio vedrà l'uscita di Exoprimal e The Legend of Heroes Trails Into Reverie, agosto sarà la volta di Atlas Fallen e Immortals of Aveum, settembre è il mese di Mortal Kombat 1 e Lies of P.

Luglio 2023

Synapse PSVR2 4 luglio

The Legend of Heroes Trails Into Reverie PS4, PS5 7 luglio

Oxenfree II Lost Signals PS4, PS5 12 luglio

Exoprimal PS4, PS5 24 luglio

Remnant II PS5 25 luglio

Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons PS4, PS5 27 luglio

Agosto 2023

Atlas Fallen PS5 10 agosto

Moving Out 2 PS5, PS4 15 agosto

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre PS5, PS4 18 agosto

Fort Solis PS5 22 agosto

Immortals of Aveum PS5 22 agosto

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon PS4, PS5 25 agosto

Sea Of Stars PS5, PS4 29 agosto

Under The Waves PS5, PS4 29 agosto

Settembre 2023

Ottobre 2023

Assassin's Creed Mirage PS5, PS4 12 ottobre

Lords of the Fallen PS5 13 ottobre

Alan Wake 2 PS5 17 ottobre

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged PS5, PS4 19 ottobre

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 20 ottobre

Cities Skylines 2 PS5 24 ottobre

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 PS5 24 ottobre

Alone In The Dark PS5 25 ottobre

Novembre 2023

Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name PS5, PS4 9 novembre

Dicembre 2023

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora PS5 7 dicembre

