PS5 tutti i giochi in uscita nel 2023, date aggiornate

La prima metà del 2023 è ormai passata ed è tempo di dare uno sguardo ai giochi PS5 in uscita nella seconda metà dell'anno, da luglio a dicembre. Ci sono tanti blockbuster e grandi titoli in arrivo, tra cui Marvel's Spider-Man 2 di Insomniac Games, uno dei giochi più attesi del 2023.

Luglio vedrà l'uscita di Exoprimal e The Legend of Heroes Trails Into Reverie, agosto sarà la volta di Atlas Fallen e Immortals of Aveum, settembre è il mese di Mortal Kombat 1 e Lies of P.

Luglio 2023

  • Synapse PSVR2 4 luglio
  • The Legend of Heroes Trails Into Reverie PS4, PS5 7 luglio
  • Oxenfree II Lost Signals PS4, PS5 12 luglio
  • Exoprimal PS4, PS5 24 luglio
  • Remnant II PS5 25 luglio
  • Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons PS4, PS5 27 luglio

Agosto 2023

Settembre 2023

Ottobre 2023

  • Assassin's Creed Mirage PS5, PS4 12 ottobre
  • Lords of the Fallen PS5 13 ottobre
  • Alan Wake 2 PS5 17 ottobre
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged PS5, PS4 19 ottobre
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 20 ottobre
  • Cities Skylines 2 PS5 24 ottobre
  • Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 PS5 24 ottobre
  • Alone In The Dark PS5 25 ottobre

Novembre 2023

  • Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name PS5, PS4 9 novembre

Dicembre 2023

  • Avatar Frontiers of Pandora PS5 7 dicembre

A ottobre 2023 escono Assassin's Creed Mirage, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alone in The Dark, Alan Wake II e Lords of the Fallen, mentre a novembre e dicembre sarà la volta rispettivamente di Like A Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name e Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

