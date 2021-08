PS5: Jeff Grubb non crede che il nuovo modello sia peggiore dell'originale

The new PS5 model isn't "worse." It runs the same games with the same performance. You are not buying a boutique silicon-cooling toy. The worries are primarily concern trolling and FUD. https://t.co/3soTMXATVt

People saying that a slim model would come with a revised chip on a smaller process -- I think that is the point. They are reducing the cooling even without that, which suggests that the original cooling was overengineered. And I mean, have you looked inside a PS5?