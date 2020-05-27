Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PS5: la lista dei 38 giochi Next-Gen di Official PlayStation Magazine UK

PS5: la lista dei 38 giochi Next-Gen di Official PlayStation Magazine UK
Come riportato nelle scorse ore il numero di giugno di Official PlayStation Magazine UK includerà una lista di 38 giochi attualmente in sviluppo per PlayStation 5, adesso è trapelato l'elenco completo tramite una preview della rivista.

La lista include produzioni in realtà già note come Moonray, MicroMan, il remake di Gothic, Quantum Error, Path of Exile 2, Outriders e Rainbow Six Siege, li riportiamo tutti di seguito:

Giochi PS5 nuovi

  • EA Sports NHL 21
  • Moonray
  • Gothic Remake
  • MicroMan
  • Nith'O Infinity Reborn
  • Obseerver System Redux
  • Path of Exile 2, Outirders
  • PsyHotel
  • Quantum Error
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Redo! Enhanced Edition
  • A Rat's Quest The Way Back Home
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Battlefield 6
  • Chorus
  • Cygni All Guns Blazing
  • Dauntless
  • DiRT 5
  • Dragon Age 4
  • Dying Light 2
  • FIFA 21
  • Godfall
  • Gods & Monster
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • Soulborn
  • Starfield
  • The Elder Scrolls 6
  • The Lord of the Rings Gollum
  • The Sims 5
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
  • Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
  • Warframe
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • WRC 9

Come potete vedere si tratta di produzioni già note, nessun nuovo reveal dunque. Oltre a giochi già annunciati ufficialmente, OPM UK ha aggiunto alla lista anche titoli non ancora svelati come Battelefield 6, EA Sports FIFA 21 e NHL 21, i quali andranno a completare la triade sportiva di Electronic Arts insieme a Madden NFL 21. Manca all'appello Yakuza Like A Dragon di SEGA, recentemente comparso nel listino di un rivenditore proprio in versione PS5.

