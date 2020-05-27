PS5: la lista dei 38 giochi Next-Gen di Official PlayStation Magazine UK

Come riportato nelle scorse ore il numero di giugno di Official PlayStation Magazine UK includerà una lista di 38 giochi attualmente in sviluppo per PlayStation 5, adesso è trapelato l'elenco completo tramite una preview della rivista.

La lista include produzioni in realtà già note come Moonray, MicroMan, il remake di Gothic, Quantum Error, Path of Exile 2, Outriders e Rainbow Six Siege, li riportiamo tutti di seguito:

Giochi PS5 nuovi

EA Sports NHL 21

Moonray

Gothic Remake

MicroMan

Nith'O Infinity Reborn

Obseerver System Redux

Path of Exile 2, Outirders

PsyHotel

Quantum Error

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Siege

Redo! Enhanced Edition

A Rat's Quest The Way Back Home

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6

Chorus

Cygni All Guns Blazing

Dauntless

DiRT 5

Dragon Age 4

Dying Light 2

FIFA 21

Godfall

Gods & Monster

Scarlet Nexus

Sniper Elite 5

Soulborn

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls 6

The Lord of the Rings Gollum

The Sims 5

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Warframe

Watch Dogs Legion

WRC 9

Come potete vedere si tratta di produzioni già note, nessun nuovo reveal dunque. Oltre a giochi già annunciati ufficialmente, OPM UK ha aggiunto alla lista anche titoli non ancora svelati come Battelefield 6, EA Sports FIFA 21 e NHL 21, i quali andranno a completare la triade sportiva di Electronic Arts insieme a Madden NFL 21. Manca all'appello Yakuza Like A Dragon di SEGA, recentemente comparso nel listino di un rivenditore proprio in versione PS5.