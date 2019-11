PS5: nuovi rumor sul prezzo e sulla capacità del disco SSD al lancio

Sony Interactive Entertainment will ship PlayStation®5 (PS5™) with a 2TB SSD at a RRP of $499, €499 and £449 #25YearsOfPlay #PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/pVGJRpx4lQ

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will launch PlayStation®5 (PS5™) in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation®5 (PS5™) available in North America on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499 pic.twitter.com/fe4jKlHmrH