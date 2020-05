PS5: nessun nuovo dettaglio emerso dai risultati finanziari di Sony

Sony will provide forecasts for the current fiscal year (Likely including PS5 info) in August.



For now, the game and network services division is expected to see operating income this year at around 70% of what it was last year.



Mainly due to higher costs of PS5 R&D/sales. pic.twitter.com/N1eDugjEZm — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 13, 2020

Note-



Sony has not provided any guidance for PlayStation 5 hardware and software for this fiscal year.



Likely due to uncertainty around COVID-19.



There is no forecast for PS4 this year either. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 13, 2020