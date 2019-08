PS5: prestazioni simili a quelle di una RTX 2080 secondo un leak

BREAKING: THIS IS PS5. According to this leak- the GPU will be clocked at an insane 2ghz.



This equates to 9.2 TF on the RDNA architecture. Or roughly 14 TF on the GCN Architecture aka over double the power of the X1X. Almost RTX2080 power.



In English: it's very powerful https://t.co/09rB49ugBT