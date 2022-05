PS5 Pro con potenza doppia rispetto a PlayStation 5? RGT conferma gli ultimi leak

I actually covered this quite a bit ago, with my own sources stating it's 2x increase in raster perf, 2.5x in RT performance. It is likely using a new graphics IP. I covered a patent from Sony which is entirely different to RDNA 2's RT implementation btw.

I'm also hearing Sony are working on a portable too. Though whether these systems get cancelled or not, I don't know. The portable underwent at least one major redesign (very early on the design process).



PS5 Pro won't launch sooner than 2024 though, more likely 25 (IF it does)