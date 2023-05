PS5 vola in USA: è la PlayStation più venduta di sempre a marzo con oltre 620 mila unità

The PS5 sold over 620k units in March in the US

• An increase of at least 32% vs 2022

• All-time record for the PS brand, surpassing that of the PSP in 2005

• 8th highest March for a console (ranks 1-7 are from Nintendo)



