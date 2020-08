PS5: spuntano nuove foto del DualSense con le prime impressioni di un utente

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

much more pleasant and comfortable than the Dualshock4, you wont be disappointed. the feed back is magical, the triggers inside mechanical structures seems very complex, i think. — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020