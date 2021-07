PS5: il supporto agli SSD M.2 potrebbe essere in arrivo

Nextorage Co. (a Sony Group company) is releasing an m.2 SSD that seems to fit the #PS5 internal SSD requirements on July 23rd.



Price is 25k yen or ~$230 USD.



Maybe the PS5 internal SSD update is coming soon? Bloomberg said it was coming this summer. 🤔https://t.co/roeeMrgj2Y pic.twitter.com/8g6YghNHT9