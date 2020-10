PS5, svolta in Giappone: cambiano le funzionalità assegnate ai tasti

“The confirm button will be universally set to X on PS5. According to SIE PR, ‘Games are played across many countries, so it makes sense to avoid button settings differing between systems and games.’” #PS5 https://t.co/GEbvE6jNZ6

This is such a bad decision - at least make it an option you can set for yourself in the system settings. Playing PS4 games that have Circle as confirm and then having to switch to X for PS5 menu nav is gonna be a nightmare https://t.co/th0Ieszifc