PS5 ha venduto il doppio di Xbox Series X|S nel 2021, ma Switch ha fatto ancora meglio

Console hardware Q1 2021 sell-through performance:



Switch family - 5.86m units

PS5 family - 2.83m units

Xbox Series X|S - 1.31m units



Switch up 12% yoy versus Q1 2020

PS5 outsells Xbox Series by more than 2:1



