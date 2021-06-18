PS5 e Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi a 120fps, l'elenco aggiornato
PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S supportano i 120 fps su una vasta selezione di videogiochi, al momento l'elenco dei titoli supportati è in realtà piuttosto ridotto ma con il passare del tempo continuano ad aggiungersi nuove produzioni capaci di girare a 120 fps sulle due console di nuova generazione.
Digital Foundry ha stilato una lista aggiornata che include poco più di 10 giochi per PS5 e oltre 70 per Xbox Series X, l'elenco è comunque in continua evoluzione e nuovi giochi si aggiungeranno nel prossimo futuro.
Giochi PS5 a 120fps
- Apex Legends (TBC)
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DiRT 5
- Fortnite
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- The Nioh Collection
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- WRC 9
Xbox Series X
- Apex Legends
- Battle Chasers Nightwar
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 5
- Battlefield Hardline
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- CrossCode
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dirt 4
- Dirt 5
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition
- DExoMecha
- Fortnite
- Gears 5
- Golf With Your Friends
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- Jydge
- King Oddball
- Lego Marvel Superheroes
- Lego Marvel's Avengers
- Lego The Hobbit
- Mad Max
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Orphan of the Machine
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins
- Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Overwatch
- Realm Royale
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Samurai Shodown
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Smite
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot
- Superhot Mind Control Delete
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Lego Movie Game
- The Touryst
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Unravel 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
- WRC 9
Recentemente Sony ha pubblicato un trailer di PS5 focalizzato sui 120fps per ribadire come la nuova console supporti questo standard. L'elenco dei giochi a 120fps per le due console è piuttosto vasto e include titoli come Titanfall 2, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War e tanti altri.
