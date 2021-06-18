Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PS5 e Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi a 120fps, l'elenco aggiornato

PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S supportano i 120 fps su una vasta selezione di videogiochi, al momento l'elenco dei titoli supportati è in realtà piuttosto ridotto ma con il passare del tempo continuano ad aggiungersi nuove produzioni capaci di girare a 120 fps sulle due console di nuova generazione.

Digital Foundry ha stilato una lista aggiornata che include poco più di 10 giochi per PS5 e oltre 70 per Xbox Series X, l'elenco è comunque in continua evoluzione e nuovi giochi si aggiungeranno nel prossimo futuro.

Giochi PS5 a 120fps

  • Apex Legends (TBC)
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty Warzone
  • Destiny 2
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • DiRT 5
  • Fortnite
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • The Nioh Collection
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  • WRC 9

Xbox Series X

  • Apex Legends
  • Battle Chasers Nightwar
  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield 5
  • Battlefield Hardline
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • CrossCode
  • Destiny 2
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Dirt 4
  • Dirt 5
  • Don't Starve: Giant Edition
  • DExoMecha
  • Fortnite
  • Gears 5
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Halo Infinite
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Hyperscape
  • Island Saver
  • Jydge
  • King Oddball
  • Lego Marvel Superheroes
  • Lego Marvel's Avengers
  • Lego The Hobbit
  • Mad Max
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro Last Light Redux
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Moving Out
  • My Friend Pedro
  • New Super Lucky's Tale
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Orphan of the Machine
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Paladins
  • Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville
  • Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
  • Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Overwatch
  • Realm Royale
  • Rocket League
  • Rogue Company
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Second Extinction
  • Smite
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2
  • Super Lucky's Tale
  • Superhot
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete
  • The Falconeer
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Lego Movie Game
  • The Touryst
  • Titanfall
  • Titanfall 2
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  • Unravel 2
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • WRC 9

Recentemente Sony ha pubblicato un trailer di PS5 focalizzato sui 120fps per ribadire come la nuova console supporti questo standard. L'elenco dei giochi a 120fps per le due console è piuttosto vasto e include titoli come Titanfall 2, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War e tanti altri.

FONTE: EG
