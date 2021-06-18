PS5 e Xbox Series X: tutti i giochi a 120fps, l'elenco aggiornato

PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S supportano i 120 fps su una vasta selezione di videogiochi, al momento l'elenco dei titoli supportati è in realtà piuttosto ridotto ma con il passare del tempo continuano ad aggiungersi nuove produzioni capaci di girare a 120 fps sulle due console di nuova generazione.

Digital Foundry ha stilato una lista aggiornata che include poco più di 10 giochi per PS5 e oltre 70 per Xbox Series X, l'elenco è comunque in continua evoluzione e nuovi giochi si aggiungeranno nel prossimo futuro.

Giochi PS5 a 120fps

Apex Legends (TBC)

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty Warzone

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DiRT 5

Fortnite

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

The Nioh Collection

Rainbow Six Siege

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

WRC 9

Xbox Series X

Apex Legends

Battle Chasers Nightwar

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Battlefield Hardline

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

CrossCode

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 4

Dirt 5

Don't Starve: Giant Edition

DExoMecha

Fortnite

Gears 5

Golf With Your Friends

Halo Infinite

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hyperscape

Island Saver

Jydge

King Oddball

Lego Marvel Superheroes

Lego Marvel's Avengers

Lego The Hobbit

Mad Max

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Metal: Hellsinger

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Moving Out

My Friend Pedro

New Super Lucky's Tale

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

Overcooked! 2

Paladins

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rainbow Six Siege

Overwatch

Realm Royale

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Samurai Shodown

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Smite

Star Wars Squadrons

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Super Lucky's Tale

Superhot

Superhot Mind Control Delete

The Falconeer

The Gardens Between

The Lego Movie Game

The Touryst

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Unravel 2

Unruly Heroes

Untitled Goose Game

WRC 9

Recentemente Sony ha pubblicato un trailer di PS5 focalizzato sui 120fps per ribadire come la nuova console supporti questo standard. L'elenco dei giochi a 120fps per le due console è piuttosto vasto e include titoli come Titanfall 2, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War e tanti altri.