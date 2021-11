PS5 e Xbox Series X: il Ray Tracing inaugura la Terza Era dei videogiochi, per Mark Cerny

PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny says ray tracing is the “third era” of video games in a new 15-minute interview



He says these are the three eras in video games:



1️⃣2D games (NES, SNES, Genesis)

2️⃣3D games (PS1, N64)

3️⃣ray traced games (PS5, XSX)https://t.co/92nYsPAthR pic.twitter.com/b8ttiCLp4T