PS5 e Xbox Series X/S: tutti i giochi annunciati per le console next-gen

Manca sempre meno al lancio di PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S: vediamo quali sono tutti i giochi annunciati per le due console next-gen di Sony e Microsoft, entrambe disponibili dal mese di novembre.

Le liste pubblicate di seguito includono solamente giochi annunciati ufficialmente, sono quindi esclusi giochi rumoreggiati e non confermati dai rispettivi publisher.

Giochi PS5

Tanti i giochi PS5 già annunciati tra novità assolute e aggiornamenti di giochi PS4. Tra i giochi di lancio citiamo Destruction AllStars, Demon's Souls, Sackboy A Big Adventure e Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Aragami 2

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Astro's Playroom

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 6

Bloodbowl 3

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

Cris Tales

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

Death Loop

Demon's Souls

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destruction AllStars

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DiRT 5

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Age 4

Dying Light 2

Dynasty Warriors 9

Earthlock 2

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Final Fantasy 16

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

Fortnite

For Honor

Ghostwire Tokyo

God of War: Ragnarok

Godfall

Gotham Knights

Goodbye Volcano High

Gothic Remake

Gran Turismo

Graven

GTA 5

Guilty Gear Strive

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Hood Outlaws and Legends

Horizon 2 Forbidden West

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

In Sound Mind

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena Bridge of Spirits

King Arthur Knight's Tale

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Little Devil Inside

Little Nightmares 2

Madden NFL 21

Maneater

Maquette

Marvel's Avengers Crystal Dynamics 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

MicroMan Glob

Metal Hellsinger

Moonray

NBA 2K21

Nth^0 Infinity Reborn

Observer System Redux

Oddworld Soulstorm

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Paradise Lost

Party Crash Simulator

Planet Coaster

Pragmata

Project Athia

Psyhotel

Quantum Error

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Siege

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

Recompile

Redo! Enhanced Edition

Resident Evil VIII Village

Returnal Housemarque TBA

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Scarlet Nexus

Solar Ash

Soulborn

Stray BlueTwelve

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Temtem Crema 2021

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Invincible

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Pathless

The Witcher 3

Tribes of Midgard

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Unknown 9: Awakening

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

Vigor

Warframe

Watch Dogs: Legion

Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood

White Shadows

Worms Rumble

WRC 9

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Giochi Xbox Series X

12 Minutes

Aragami 2

As Dusk Falls

Avowed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 6

Bloodbowl 3

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Control

Cris Tales

Crossfire X

Cyberpunk 2077

Cygni All Guns Blazing

Demon Turf

Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DiRT 5

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Age 4

Dragon Quest XI S Echi di un'Era Perduta

Dying Light 2

Dynasty Warriors 9

Earthlock 2

Echo Generation

Everwil

Exo One

Exomecha

Fable

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Fortnite

For Honor

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Gotham Knights

Gothic Remake

Song of Iron

Soulborn

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Falconeer

The Gunk

The Invincible

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Medium

The Second Extinction

The Witcher 3

Tunic

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Unknown 9: Awakening

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Vampire the Masquerade Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Watch Dogs Legion

Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood

White Shadows

WRC 9

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

GTA 5

Graven

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Haven

Hitman 3

Hello Neighbor 2

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Hogwarts Legacy

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

In Sound Mind

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Little Nightmares 2

Madden NFL 21

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Metal Hellsinger

MicroMan

Moonray

NBA 2K21

Nth^0 Infinity Reborn

Observer System Redux

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Paradise Lost

Party Crasher

Phantasy Star Online 2

Planet Coaster

Pragmata

Psychonauts 2

Psyhotel

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Siege

Recompile

Resident Evil: Village

Sable

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Thieves

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

State of Decay 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Scorn

Shredders

Piuttosto ricco anche il catalogo include che include al lancio giochi come Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect Connected e Yakuza Like A Dragon, quest'ultimo in esclusiva temporale next-gen. In arrivo nel 2021 produzioni come first party come Halo Infinite e Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, più avanti arriveranno anche Fable (Playground Games) e Avowed di Obsidian.