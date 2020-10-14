Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PS5 e Xbox Series X/S: tutti i giochi annunciati per le console next-gen

PS5 e Xbox Series X/S: tutti i giochi annunciati per le console next-gen
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Manca sempre meno al lancio di PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S: vediamo quali sono tutti i giochi annunciati per le due console next-gen di Sony e Microsoft, entrambe disponibili dal mese di novembre.

Le liste pubblicate di seguito includono solamente giochi annunciati ufficialmente, sono quindi esclusi giochi rumoreggiati e non confermati dai rispettivi publisher.

Giochi PS5

Tanti i giochi PS5 già annunciati tra novità assolute e aggiornamenti di giochi PS4. Tra i giochi di lancio citiamo Destruction AllStars, Demon's Souls, Sackboy A Big Adventure e Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.

  • Aragami 2
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Battlefield 6
  • Bloodbowl 3
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bugsnax
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
  • Chivalry 2
  • Chorus
  • Control
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cris Tales
  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing
  • Death Loop
  • Demon's Souls
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • DiRT 5
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dragon Age 4
  • Dying Light 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • Earthlock 2
  • Far Cry 6
  • FIFA 21
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach
  • Fortnite
  • For Honor
  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Godfall
  • Gotham Knights
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Gothic Remake
  • Gran Turismo
  • Graven
  • GTA 5
  • Guilty Gear Strive
  • Haven
  • Heavenly Bodies
  • Hitman 3
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Hood Outlaws and Legends
  • Horizon 2 Forbidden West
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  • In Sound Mind
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Kena Bridge of Spirits
  • King Arthur Knight's Tale
  • LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
  • Little Devil Inside
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Maneater
  • Maquette
  • Marvel's Avengers Crystal Dynamics 2020
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • MicroMan Glob
  • Metal Hellsinger
  • Moonray
  • NBA 2K21
  • Nth^0 Infinity Reborn
  • Observer System Redux
  • Oddworld Soulstorm
  • Outriders
  • Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  • Paradise Lost
  • Party Crash Simulator
  • Planet Coaster
  • Pragmata
  • Project Athia
  • Psyhotel
  • Quantum Error
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
  • Recompile
  • Redo! Enhanced Edition
  • Resident Evil VIII Village
  • Returnal Housemarque TBA
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Solar Ash
  • Soulborn
  • Stray BlueTwelve
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Temtem Crema 2021
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Invincible
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • The Pathless
  • The Witcher 3
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
  • Unknown 9: Awakening
  • Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines
  • Vampire The Masquerade Swansong
  • Vigor
  • Warframe
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood
  • White Shadows
  • Worms Rumble
  • WRC 9
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Giochi Xbox Series X

  • 12 Minutes
  • Aragami 2
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Avowed
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Battlefield 6
  • Bloodbowl 3
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bright Memory Infinite
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of the Sea
  • Chivalry 2
  • Chorus
  • Control
  • Cris Tales
  • Crossfire X
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cygni All Guns Blazing
  • Demon Turf
  • Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • DiRT 5
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dragon Age 4
  • Dragon Quest XI S Echi di un'Era Perduta
  • Dying Light 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • Earthlock 2
  • Echo Generation
  • Everwil
  • Exo One
  • Exomecha
  • Fable
  • Far Cry 6
  • FIFA 21
  • Fortnite
  • For Honor
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Gears 5
  • Gears Tactics
  • Gotham Knights
  • Gothic Remake
  • Song of Iron
  • Soulborn
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Ascent
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Falconeer
  • The Gunk
  • The Invincible
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • The Medium
  • The Second Extinction
  • The Witcher 3
  • Tunic
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
  • Unknown 9: Awakening
  • Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
  • Vampire the Masquerade Swansong
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood
  • White Shadows
  • WRC 9
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • GTA 5
  • Graven
  • Grounded
  • Halo Infinite
  • Haven
  • Hitman 3
  • Hello Neighbor 2
  • Hood: Outlaws and Legends
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising
  • In Sound Mind
  • King Arthur: Knight's Tale
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Maneater
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Metal Hellsinger
  • MicroMan
  • Moonray
  • NBA 2K21
  • Nth^0 Infinity Reborn
  • Observer System Redux
  • Outriders
  • Overcooked: All You Can Eat
  • Paradise Lost
  • Party Crasher
  • Phantasy Star Online 2
  • Planet Coaster
  • Pragmata
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Psyhotel
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Recompile
  • Resident Evil: Village
  • Sable
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Sea of Thieves
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
  • State of Decay 3
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Scorn
  • Shredders

Piuttosto ricco anche il catalogo include che include al lancio giochi come Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect Connected e Yakuza Like A Dragon, quest'ultimo in esclusiva temporale next-gen. In arrivo nel 2021 produzioni come first party come Halo Infinite e Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, più avanti arriveranno anche Fable (Playground Games) e Avowed di Obsidian.

