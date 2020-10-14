PS5 e Xbox Series X/S: tutti i giochi annunciati per le console next-gen
Davide Leoni
Manca sempre meno al lancio di PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S: vediamo quali sono tutti i giochi annunciati per le due console next-gen di Sony e Microsoft, entrambe disponibili dal mese di novembre.
Le liste pubblicate di seguito includono solamente giochi annunciati ufficialmente, sono quindi esclusi giochi rumoreggiati e non confermati dai rispettivi publisher.
Giochi PS5
Tanti i giochi PS5 già annunciati tra novità assolute e aggiornamenti di giochi PS4. Tra i giochi di lancio citiamo Destruction AllStars, Demon's Souls, Sackboy A Big Adventure e Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales.
- Aragami 2
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Astro's Playroom
- Balan Wonderworld
- Battlefield 6
- Bloodbowl 3
- Borderlands 3
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Control
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Cris Tales
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing
- Death Loop
- Demon's Souls
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destruction AllStars
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DiRT 5
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Age 4
- Dying Light 2
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Earthlock 2
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 21
- Final Fantasy 16
- Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach
- Fortnite
- For Honor
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Godfall
- Gotham Knights
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Gothic Remake
- Gran Turismo
- Graven
- GTA 5
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Haven
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hitman 3
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hood Outlaws and Legends
- Horizon 2 Forbidden West
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- In Sound Mind
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- King Arthur Knight's Tale
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
- Little Devil Inside
- Little Nightmares 2
- Madden NFL 21
- Maneater
- Maquette
- Marvel's Avengers Crystal Dynamics 2020
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- MicroMan Glob
- Metal Hellsinger
- Moonray
- NBA 2K21
- Nth^0 Infinity Reborn
- Observer System Redux
- Oddworld Soulstorm
- Outriders
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Paradise Lost
- Party Crash Simulator
- Planet Coaster
- Pragmata
- Project Athia
- Psyhotel
- Quantum Error
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
- Recompile
- Redo! Enhanced Edition
- Resident Evil VIII Village
- Returnal Housemarque TBA
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
- Scarlet Nexus
- Solar Ash
- Soulborn
- Stray BlueTwelve
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Temtem Crema 2021
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Invincible
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Pathless
- The Witcher 3
- Tribes of Midgard
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
- Unknown 9: Awakening
- Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines
- Vampire The Masquerade Swansong
- Vigor
- Warframe
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood
- White Shadows
- Worms Rumble
- WRC 9
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Giochi Xbox Series X
- 12 Minutes
- Aragami 2
- As Dusk Falls
- Avowed
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Balan Wonderworld
- Battlefield 6
- Bloodbowl 3
- Borderlands 3
- Bright Memory Infinite
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
- Call of the Sea
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Control
- Cris Tales
- Crossfire X
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Cygni All Guns Blazing
- Demon Turf
- Destiny 2 Oltre La Luce
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DiRT 5
- DOOM Eternal
- Dragon Age 4
- Dragon Quest XI S Echi di un'Era Perduta
- Dying Light 2
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Earthlock 2
- Echo Generation
- Everwil
- Exo One
- Exomecha
- Fable
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 21
- Fortnite
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Gears 5
- Gears Tactics
- Gotham Knights
- Gothic Remake
- Song of Iron
- Soulborn
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Falconeer
- The Gunk
- The Invincible
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Medium
- The Second Extinction
- The Witcher 3
- Tunic
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
- Unknown 9: Awakening
- Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2
- Vampire the Masquerade Swansong
- Warframe
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Werewolf The Apocalypse Earthblood
- White Shadows
- WRC 9
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- GTA 5
- Graven
- Grounded
- Halo Infinite
- Haven
- Hitman 3
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hood: Outlaws and Legends
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- In Sound Mind
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Little Nightmares 2
- Madden NFL 21
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Metal Hellsinger
- MicroMan
- Moonray
- NBA 2K21
- Nth^0 Infinity Reborn
- Observer System Redux
- Outriders
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Paradise Lost
- Party Crasher
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Planet Coaster
- Pragmata
- Psychonauts 2
- Psyhotel
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Recompile
- Resident Evil: Village
- Sable
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Thieves
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- State of Decay 3
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Scorn
- Shredders
Piuttosto ricco anche il catalogo include che include al lancio giochi come Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect Connected e Yakuza Like A Dragon, quest'ultimo in esclusiva temporale next-gen. In arrivo nel 2021 produzioni come first party come Halo Infinite e Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, più avanti arriveranno anche Fable (Playground Games) e Avowed di Obsidian.
