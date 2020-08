Verso PS5 e Xbox Series X: Sony, EA e Take-Two vendono più copie digitali che fisiche

EA said that 52% of its console full game unit sales in the past 12 months were via digital download



For reference, Take Two says its ratio was 55% for FY2020



Sony said that 51% of all games sold on PS4 in FY2020 were digital



In other words. We enter next gen with digital >50% — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2020

The Sony and Take Two numbers were pre-covid (12 months through March 31 2020).



The EA number was 49% in the same time period, has grown 3 percentage points in the last quarter.https://t.co/nY5c1FMnGn — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2020