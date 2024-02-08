Quando esce Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree? Indizi dal report finanziario di Kadokawa

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree è stato citato nell'ultimo report finanziario di Kadokawa Games, la holding giapponese ha tenuto questa notte il consueto meeting con gli azionisti e proprio da questa call emergono indizi sul DLC del gioco FromSoftware.

Sono passati due anni dal lancio di Elden Ring e dodici mesi dall'annuncio dell'espansione Shadow of the Erdtree, presentata con un breve teaser. Poi il nulla, FromSoftware è sparita e Shadow of the Erdtree non si è visto negli eventi primaverili, estivi e autunnali del 2023.

Eppure c'è chi assicura che il lancio DLC sia molto vicino e pianificato per il mese di febbraio, appare però improbabile che l'espansione possa uscire nel giro di venti giorni considerando l'assoluta mancanza di notizie, aggiornamenti e materiale promozionale.

Kadokawa Games ha citato Shadow of the Erdtree come mezzo per massimizzare i profitti di FromSoftware "tra il medio e lungo termine", indicazione temporale piuttosto generica ma che sembra escludere un lancio a strettissimo giro.

Al momento tutto tace, come detto, e non ci resta che attendere l'arrivo di un trailer o un video gameplay che possa finalmente svelare la data di uscita di Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Oppure, chissà, magari From è davvero pronta a farci una sorpresa con uno shadow drop..