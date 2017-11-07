Quantum Break e Forza Motorsport 6 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Logo Everyeye.it

Come ogni martedì tornano i Deals with Gold su Xbox Store: da oggi e fino al 13 novembre, gli abbonati Premium a Xbox LIVE potranno godere di forti sconti sui migliori giochi per Xbox One e Xbox 360.

Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta troviamo Homefront The Revolution, Quantum Break, Blood Bowl 2, Forza Motorsport 6 e Killer Instinct Definitive Edition.

  • Baila Latino Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2 – Team Pack Add-On 33% DWG
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Quantum Break Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Team17 Indie Heroes Pack Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • The Bunker Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • The Surge Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • We Are The Dwarves Xbox One Game 33% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 15% DWG
  • Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion Add-On 15% DWG
  • Castles Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Deadpool Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Enter the Gungeon Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Add-On 50% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
  • Forza Motorsport 6 VIP Add-On 75% DWG
  • Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 40% DWG
  • Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass Add-On 33% DWG

Xbox 360

  • Duck Dynasty Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Faery Legends of Avalon Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Worms Revolution Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Worms Ultimate Mayhem Arcade 75% DWG
  • Worms Arcade 75% DWG
  • Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Contrast Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Deadpool Games On Demand 80% DWG
  • Divinity 2 The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75% DWG

I giochi Xbox 360 in promozione vedono invece protagonisti titoli come Worms Revolution, Bound by Flame, Deadpool e Contrast.

