Quantum Break e Forza Motorsport 6 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana

Xbox One
Tra i giochi per Xbox One in offerta troviamo Homefront The Revolution, Quantum Break, Blood Bowl 2, Forza Motorsport 6 e Killer Instinct Definitive Edition.
- Baila Latino Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2 – Team Pack Add-On 33% DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Quantum Break Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Team17 Indie Heroes Pack Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- The Bunker Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- The Surge Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- We Are The Dwarves Xbox One Game 33% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 15% DWG
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion Add-On 15% DWG
- Castles Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Deadpool Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Enter the Gungeon Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain Add-On 50% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle Xbox One Game 67% DWG
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP Add-On 75% DWG
- Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 40% DWG
- Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass Add-On 33% DWG
Xbox 360
- Duck Dynasty Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Faery Legends of Avalon Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Worms Revolution Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem Arcade 75% DWG
- Worms Arcade 75% DWG
- Bound by Flame Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Contrast Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Deadpool Games On Demand 80% DWG
- Divinity 2 The Dragon Knight Saga Games On Demand 75% DWG
I giochi Xbox 360 in promozione vedono invece protagonisti titoli come Worms Revolution, Bound by Flame, Deadpool e Contrast.
