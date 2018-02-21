Rad Rodgers e Metal Gear Survive tra le novità della settimana su Xbox Store

Nuovi Giochi Xbox One
Tra i nuovi giochi disponibili su Xbox Store troviamo Rad Rodgers, Xenon Valkyrie+, Space Hulk Ascension e XCOM 2 Collection.
- Rad Rodgers
- Defender's Quest Valley Of The Forgotten DX
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Space Hulk Ascension
- XCOM 2 Collection
- Hand Of The Gods
- Metal Gear Survive
Preordini Xbox One
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Mulaka
- Darkest Dungeon Crimson Edition
- R.B.I. Baseball 18
- TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge Day One Edition
Nella giornata di ieri, Microsoft ha annunciato anche i Games with Gold di marzo, che includono SUPERHOT, Brave Ribelle e Trials of the Blood Dragon.
