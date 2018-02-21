Rad Rodgers e Metal Gear Survive tra le novità della settimana su Xbox Store

Come ogni mercoledì, lo store Microsoft si aggiorna con tante novità per, tra nuovi giochi, preorder dei titoli più attesi, demo, DLC e altri contenuti scaricabili. Di seguito, la lista completa delle novità di mercoledì 21 febbraio.

Nuovi Giochi Xbox One

Tra i nuovi giochi disponibili su Xbox Store troviamo Rad Rodgers, Xenon Valkyrie+, Space Hulk Ascension e XCOM 2 Collection.

Rad Rodgers

Defender's Quest Valley Of The Forgotten DX

Xenon Valkyrie+

Space Hulk Ascension

XCOM 2 Collection

Hand Of The Gods

Metal Gear Survive

Preordini Xbox One

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Mulaka

Darkest Dungeon Crimson Edition

R.B.I. Baseball 18

TT Isle Of Man Ride On The Edge Day One Edition

Nella giornata di ieri, Microsoft ha annunciato anche i Games with Gold di marzo, che includono SUPERHOT, Brave Ribelle e Trials of the Blood Dragon.