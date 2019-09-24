Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
RAGE 2, Cuphead e F1 2019 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360

Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360, con tanti giochi in offerta per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, tra cui Cuphead, F1 2019, The Raven Remastered, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Crazy Taxi e tanti altri.

Sconti Xbox One

  • Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 30% Racing Sale
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One Game 40% Family Deals Collection
  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection
  • All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One Game 50% Racing Sale
  • AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection
  • ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% Racing Sale
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 85% Racing Sale
  • Battle Princess Madelyn Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Family Deals Collection
  • Battleship Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
  • F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Racing Sale
  • F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One Game 40% Racing Sale
  • Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
  • Fe Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Xbox One Game 30% Family Deals Collection
  • Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Family Deals Collection
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
  • Hexologic Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Family Deals Collection
  • Nefarious Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Nickelodean: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% Racing Sale
  • Omega Strike Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • Pumped BMX Pro Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Deals Collection
  • Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One Game 65% Racing Sale
  • Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
  • The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Racing Sale
  • The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Call of Duty 2 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty 3 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
  • Call of Duty: World at War Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
  • Crazy Taxi Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • DAYTONA USA Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • FLOCK! Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
  • Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
  • Hitman HD Pack Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • Hitman: Absolution Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • Hitman: Blood Money Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
  • Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Lost Planet Colonies Backward Compatible 75% DWG
  • Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 85% DWG
  • MX vs ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 90% DWG
  • MX VS ATV Supercross Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 85% DWG
  • Puzzle Fighter HD Arcade 50% DWG
  • Remember Me Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Strider Arcade 80% DWG
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Arcade 70% DWG
  • Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Games On Demand 60% DWG

Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al primo ottobre esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, ricordiamo che questa settimana Microsoft dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi Games with Gold ed i giochi Xbox Game Pass di ottobre 2019.

