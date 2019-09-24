7
RAGE 2, Cuphead e F1 2019 tra i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì Major Nelson ha annunciato i nuovi Deals with Gold per Xbox One e Xbox 360, con tanti giochi in offerta per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, tra cui Cuphead, F1 2019, The Raven Remastered, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Crazy Taxi e tanti altri.
Sconti Xbox One
- Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 30% Racing Sale
- Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One Game 40% Family Deals Collection
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection
- All-Star Fruit Racing Xbox One Game 50% Racing Sale
- AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection
- ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 80% Racing Sale
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 85% Racing Sale
- Battle Princess Madelyn Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Family Deals Collection
- Battleship Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
- F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Racing Sale
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One Game 40% Racing Sale
- Fall Of Light: Darkest Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight
- Fe Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Xbox One Game 30% Family Deals Collection
- Guilt Battle Arena Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Family Deals Collection
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
- Hexologic Xbox Play Anywhere 25% Family Deals Collection
- Nefarious Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Nickelodean: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% Racing Sale
- Omega Strike Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- Pumped BMX Pro Xbox Game Pass 60% Family Deals Collection
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX Xbox One Game 65% Racing Sale
- Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Racing Sale
- The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Sconti Xbox 360
- Call of Duty 2 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty 3 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Backward Compatible 67% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Backward Compatible 25% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack Add-On 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Backward Compatible 35% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: World at War Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Crazy Taxi Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- DAYTONA USA Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- FLOCK! Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 Backward Compatible 50% Publisher Sale
- Hitman HD Pack Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- Hitman: Absolution Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- Hitman: Blood Money Backward Compatible 75% Spotlight
- Lost Planet 2 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Lost Planet 3 Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Lost Planet Colonies Backward Compatible 75% DWG
- Mars: War Logs Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 85% DWG
- MX vs ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 90% DWG
- MX VS ATV Supercross Games On Demand 85% DWG
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 85% DWG
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 85% DWG
- Puzzle Fighter HD Arcade 50% DWG
- Remember Me Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Street Fighter IV Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Strider Arcade 80% DWG
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Arcade 70% DWG
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Games On Demand 60% DWG
Gli sconti indicati sono validi fino al primo ottobre esclusivamente per gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, ricordiamo che questa settimana Microsoft dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi Games with Gold ed i giochi Xbox Game Pass di ottobre 2019.
