Rainbow Six Siege: modifiche al funzionamento del Fuoco Amico Inverso

There will be maintenance today, July 24th to deploy the Y4S2.3 patch 🛠️



Console Only.

PS4: 9:00 EST / 13:00 UTC

XBOX: 10:00 EST / 14:00 UTC

Expected downtime: 20 minutes per platform.



Patch Notes 👉 https://t.co/kJO8uCEMGq pic.twitter.com/GYsjoWeL6M