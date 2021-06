Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: Insomniac ci mostra Rivet armata del devastante RYNO 8

Clank: TotallyUnguessableP@ssword123 is the password! We have gained access to Nefarious's ship. Bravo.



Rivet: So much for being an evil “genius.” And look at that! The RYNO 8 super weapon. Time to take it back from Nefarious!#RatchetPS5Takeover pic.twitter.com/U3wAaM81Dk