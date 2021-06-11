Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: ecco i simpatici artwork crossover dei PlayStation Studios

La consuetudine degli artwork crossover per il lancio di un'esclusiva PS4 o PS5 viene mantenuta dai team social delle sussidiarie dei PlayStation Studios che, per l'uscita di Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, pubblicano delle simpatiche immagini "a tema" che omaggiano l'ultimo kolossal nextgen di Insomniac Games.

Tra le software house di Sony che partecipano all'iniziativa social troviamo Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, PixelOpus, Bend Studio e Sucker Punch, con i rispettivi artisti impegnati a ricreare la key art di Rift Apart aggiungendo elementi grafici e ludici dai propri titoli.

L'approccio adottato da Naughty Dog si discosta da quello "canonico" per dare forma a una scenetta alquanto singolare che mostra Ellie e Abby di The Last of Us Parte 2 familiarizzare con Ratchet, Clank e Rivet in uno spazio multidimensionale con un portale aperto sull'universo di TLOU, dal quale si possono intravedere degli Infetti che assistono incuriositi all'incontro tra i personaggi delle due IP dei PlayStation Studios.

Anche Bend Studio e Sucker Punch adottano un approccio diverso per dare sfogo alla creatività dei propri artisti digitali con bozzetti che riprendono, tra gli altri, Deacon St. John di Days Gone in sella alla sua moto e una volpe dell'isola che fa da sfondo all'epopea action di Ghost of Tsushima.

In calce alla notizia trovate i tweet condivisi dalle aziende interne a Sony per celebrare l'uscita ufficiale dell'ultima avventura sci-fi di Insomniac. Per l'occasione, vi ricordiamo che sulle nostre pagine potete leggere la recensione di Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.