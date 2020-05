Red Dead Online: c'è chi lo usa al posto delle videoconferenze di Zoom!

Hey, I'm Viv and this is a thread of some things I've made. Books, games, things to make and do. https://t.co/9Hqub3xdCf

"Can you parlay these people, they keep hogtying me"

"Where did you spawn?"

"Am I not on the map?"

"You're miles away... Let me just kick you out from to the posse and invite you again"