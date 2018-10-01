Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. I giochi piu' attesi
  3. Notizie

Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, COD Black Ops 4: i giochi più attesi di ottobre 2018 in un video!

RDR2, AC Odyssey, COD Black Ops 4: i giochi più attesi di ottobre
Speciale: Multipiattaforma
Video fortnite: i cuccioli, a cosa servono gli animali introdotti con la stagione 6? fortnite: i cuccioli, a cosa servono gli animali introdotti con la stagione 6?
Video fortnite: l'isola fluttuante di sponde del saccheggio ha cominciato a muoversi fortnite: l'isola fluttuante di sponde del saccheggio ha cominciato a muoversi
Video fortnite è il protagonista di un simpatico sketch al saturday night live con adam driver fortnite è il protagonista di un simpatico sketch al saturday night live con adam driver
Video assassin's creed odyssey: un filmato mostra tutte le armature leggendarie assassin's creed odyssey: un filmato mostra tutte le armature leggendarie
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Ottobre è un mese ricchissimo di nuove uscite: nei prossimi trenta giorni arriveranno sugli scaffali titoli come Red Dead Redemption 2, SoulCalibur VI, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise, Forza Horizon 4, Mega Man 11, Super Mario Party e Starlink Battle for Atlas, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Nuovi Giochi PlayStation 4 e Xbox One
Fiore all'occhiello delle uscite PS4 e Xbox One è indubbiamente Red Dead Redemption 2 (disponibile dal 26 ottobre 2018) ma non mancano altri titoli di spessore come Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Mega Man 11, Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise, Astro Bot Rescue Mission per PlayStation VR, Warriors Orochi 4 e NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.

Novità Nintendo 3DS e Switch
A ottobre arrivano sulle piattaforme Nintendo due titoli attesissimi come Super Mario Party (Switch) e Luigi's Mansion (3DS), Mark of the Ninja Remastered, Child of Light, The World Ends With You Final Remix, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, Syberia 3, Moto Racer 4, Dark Souls Remastered, Windjammers, My Hero One's Justice e Yomawari The Long Night Collection.

Nuovi Giochi PC
Su PC arrivano Forza Horizon 4, The Surge The Good, the Bad and the Augmented, Space Hulk Tactics, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition, SoulCalibur 6, Thronebreaker The Witcher Tales e Call of Cthulhu.

Nel nostro video, la lista completa delle uscite di ottobre per PC, PS4, Xbox One e Switch. Buona visione!

Quanto è interessante?
4
Vai ai commenti

Scopri le migliori Console in offerta e i Bonus prenotazione più interessanti dei tuoi Videogiochi preferiti in offerta su Amazon.it

speciale

Da Red Dead Redemption 2 a Fallout 76: tutti i giochi multipiattaforma del 2018

Altri contenuti per I giochi piu' attesi

  1. Event Horizon School e 101HW saranno presenti a MGW 2018
  2. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ha superato le aspettative di vendita in Occidente