Red Dead Redemption 2 e COD tra i nuovi sconti e Deals with Gold su Xbox Store
Puntuali come ogni martedì, Microsoft torna ad annunciare gli sconti e le promozioni Deals with Gold disponibili su Xbox Store nel corso della prossima settimana.
Come di consueto, le offerte coinvolgono sia giochi Xbox One sia giochi Xbox 360: di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque l'elenco completo delle iniziative promozionali attualmente attive.
Sconti Xbox One
Tra le promozioni particolarmente interessanti, possiamo citare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in Digital Standard Edition, Red Dead Redemtpion 2 in Ultimate Edition, ma anche Batman: Arkham Collection e Batman Arkham: Knight.
- 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- AngerForce:Reloaded Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
- Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
- de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
- de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Fade To Silence Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
- Horse Racing 2016 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight
- Industry Giant 2 Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020 Add-On 70% Spotlight
- Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Initial2: New Stage Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
- JackQuest Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Knee Deep Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% DWG
- Lost Sea Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Husqvarna Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Kawasaki Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Suzuki Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 1 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 4 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- Rento Fortune – Monolit Tycoon Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Songbringer Bundle Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG
- Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
- Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
- Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert War Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
- Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
- The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
- The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- This Is the Police Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
- This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
- Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
- V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG
- We Sing Pop Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
- Worbital Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- World to the West Xbox One Game 70% DWG
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
- Wreckfest Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 20% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest – Backwoods Bangers Car Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest – Goofy Roofs Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Wreckfest – Retro Rammers Car Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
Sconti Xbox 360
- Alien Breed 2: Assault* Arcade 75% DWG
- Alien Breed 3: Descent* Arcade 75% DWG
- Alien Breed Episode 1* Arcade 75% DWG
- ArcaniA Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Avatar: TLA: TBE Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Black Knight Sword Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
- Bound By Flame* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- Conan Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Darksiders II Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- de Blob 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Deadfall Adventure Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Elements of Destruction Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
- Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
- Grand Theft Auto V* Games On Demand 50% DWG
- JUJU Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Legend of Kay Anniversary Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Mars: War Logs* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
- MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Painkiller Hell & Damnation Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Not available in US) Backward Compatible 80%
- Publisher Sale Red Faction: Armageddon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Red Faction: Guerrilla Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
- Rocket Riot Arcade 80% Publisher Sale Sine Mora Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
- Stacking Backward Compatible 80% Publisher
- Sale Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 80% Publisher
- Sale The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 80% Publisher
- Sale The Outfit Games On Demand 80% Publisher
- Sale The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
- Thunder Wolves Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
- Zombie Driver HD Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
