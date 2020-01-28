Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Red Dead Redemption 2 e COD tra i nuovi sconti e Deals with Gold su Xbox Store

Red Dead Redemption 2 e COD tra i nuovi sconti e Deals with Gold su Xbox Store
Puntuali come ogni martedì, Microsoft torna ad annunciare gli sconti e le promozioni Deals with Gold disponibili su Xbox Store nel corso della prossima settimana.

Come di consueto, le offerte coinvolgono sia giochi Xbox One sia giochi Xbox 360: di seguito, vi riportiamo dunque l'elenco completo delle iniziative promozionali attualmente attive.

Sconti Xbox One

Tra le promozioni particolarmente interessanti, possiamo citare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in Digital Standard Edition, Red Dead Redemtpion 2 in Ultimate Edition, ma anche Batman: Arkham Collection e Batman Arkham: Knight.

  • 2Dark Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
  • Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • AngerForce:Reloaded Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox Game Pass 67% Spotlight
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Spotlight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale
  • Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • Black Mirror Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One Game 35% DWG
  • Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Spotlight
  • Clouds & Sheep 2 Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Crazy Sports Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III Xbox Game Pass 67% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders III – Deluxe Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1 Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Elex Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
  • Fade To Silence Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
  • Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
  • Horse Racing 2016 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 90% Spotlight
  • Industry Giant 2 Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020 Add-On 70% Spotlight
  • Inferno 2+ Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Initial2: New Stage Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Injustice 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • JackQuest Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Jagged Alliance: Rage! Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
  • Knee Deep Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% DWG
  • Lost Sea Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier Fighter Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • MX vs ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Honda Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Husqvarna Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Kawasaki Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 KTM Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Suzuki Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs ATV All Out 2017 Yamaha Vehicle Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore All-in-One Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 1 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 2 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 3 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack 4 Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Supercross Track Pack Bundle Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
  • Rad Rodgers Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale Rebel Cops Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • Rento Fortune – Monolit Tycoon Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sine Mora EX Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale Songbringer Bundle Xbox Play Anywhere 70% DWG
  • Splash Blast Panic Xbox Play Anywhere 40% DWG
  • Stunt Kite Party Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
  • Sublevel Zero Redux Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight
  • Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert War Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Super Party Sports: Football Xbox One Game 80% Publisher Sale
  • Tennis World Tour Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Spotlight
  • Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox Game Pass 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • The Dwarves Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • The Forbidden Arts Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Spotlight
  • The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • This Is the Police Xbox One Game 75% Publisher Sale
  • This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Publisher Sale
  • Titan Quest Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher Sale
  • V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG
  • V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 65% DWG
  • We Sing Pop Xbox One Game 85% Publisher Sale
  • Worbital Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • World to the West Xbox One Game 70% DWG
  • WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
  • WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight
  • Wreckfest Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 20% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest Deluxe Xbox One Game 20% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest Season Pass Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest – Backwoods Bangers Car Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest – Goofy Roofs Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
  • Wreckfest – Retro Rammers Car Pack Add-On 20% Publisher Sale
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

Sconti Xbox 360

  • Alien Breed 2: Assault* Arcade 75% DWG
  • Alien Breed 3: Descent* Arcade 75% DWG
  • Alien Breed Episode 1* Arcade 75% DWG
  • ArcaniA Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Avatar: TLA: TBE Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Black Knight Sword Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
  • Bound By Flame* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • Conan Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Darksiders II Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • de Blob 2 Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Deadfall Adventure Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Elements of Destruction Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
  • Fantastic Pets Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Frontlines: Fuel of War Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Full Spectrum Warrior Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
  • Grand Theft Auto V* Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • JUJU Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Mars: War Logs* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
  • MX Unleashed Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Alive Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Reflex Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • MX vs. ATV: Untamed Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Painkiller Hell & Damnation Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory (Not available in US) Backward Compatible 80%
  • Publisher Sale Red Faction: Armageddon Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Red Faction: Guerrilla Games On Demand 80% Publisher Sale
  • Rocket Riot Arcade 80% Publisher Sale Sine Mora Backward Compatible 80% Publisher Sale
  • Stacking Backward Compatible 80% Publisher
  • Sale Stuntman: Ignition Backward Compatible 80% Publisher
  • Sale The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Games On Demand 80% Publisher
  • Sale The Outfit Games On Demand 80% Publisher
  • Sale The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
  • The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 Add-On 80% Publisher Sale
  • Thunder Wolves Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
  • Zombie Driver HD Arcade 80% Publisher Sale
Ricordiamo che le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo di tempo limitato, con scadenza in data 3 febbraio. Come di consueto, inoltre, le offerte contrassegnate da * (asterisco) sono limitate agli utenti abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold, mentre le restanti risultano disponibili anche per gli utenti Silver.
