Red Dead Redemption 2 premiato come Gioco dell'Anno ai Titanium Awards 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 è stato premiato con il riconoscimento di Gioco dell'Anno ai Titanium Awards, evento che si è svolto nelle scorse ore al Fun & Serious Festival di Bilbao, in Spagna.

Tra gli altri vincitori citiamo God of War (Best Narrative Design, Best Adventure), Return of the Obra Dinn (Best Indie), inoltre gli autori di The Red Strings Club sono stati premiati come miglior studio spagnolo. Di seguito, tutti gli altri vincitori:

Best Art Direction: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Best Sports/Driving Game: Forza Horizon 4

Best Family/Social Game: Sea of Thieves

Best Action Game: Far Cry 5

Best Fighting Game: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Best Franchise: NBA 2K

Best RPG: Dragon Quest X

Best Performance (Spagnolo): Mario García (Marvel's Spider-Man)

Best University Project: Khion 1

Best FS Play: Do Not Feed the Monkeys

Best Serious Game: Nubla 2 M The City at the Center of the World

Best Basque Game: Submersed

Ricordiamo che ai Game Awards 2018 Red Dead Redemption 2 non è riuscito a conquistare il titolo di Game of the Year, vinto invece da God of War di Sony Santa Monica.