Red Dead Redemption 2: trapela in anticipo la lista dei trofei su PS4

Un utente del forum di PSN Profiles (conosciuto come MyAssStretched) ha pubblicato la lista dei trofei di Red Dead Redemption 2 per PlayStation 4, con discreto anticipo rispetto al lancio del gioco. La pubblichiamo di seguito, vi avvisiamo che l'elenco contiene spoiler sulla trama e su alcuni aspetti del gameplay.

Trofei Red Dead Redemption 2

L'autore del leak fa sapere di non essere un membro della stampa, affermando di "non essere del tutto sotto NDA", non è chiaro quindi come abbia ottenuto una copia del gioco in anticipo. Di seguito riportiamo la lista dei Trofei di Red Dead Redemption 2 così come pubblicata dall'autore su PSN Profiles:

Series Major (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Take part in a Series.

Settling Feuds (Bronze)

Complete Chapter 3.

Skin Deep (Bronze)

Skin every species of animal in Story Mode.

Strength in Numbers (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Complete a Free Roam mission as part of a Posse with at least 2 members.

Take From the Rich (Bronze)

Rob or loot $250.

The Real Deal (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Achieve MVP 3 times (in a round with at least 4 players).

Third Time Lucky (Bronze)

Complete 'Goodbye, Dear Friend'.

To Greener Pastures (Bronze)

Complete Chapter 2.

Trusty Steed (Bronze)

Reach max bonding level with a horse.

Washed Ashore (Bronze)

Complete Chapter 4.

Western Stranger (Bronze)

Complete 10 Stranger mission strands.

Zoologist (Bronze)

Study every animal across all states in Story Mode.

Best in the West' (Gold)

Attain 100% completion.

Breaking and Entering (Bronze)

Recover the stash from 4 homesteads.

Bountiful (Bronze)

Survive 3 days holding a bounty of $250 in all states.

Breakout (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Complete the Intro.

Buckle Up (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Achieve 5 gold belt buckles from awards.

Butchered (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Sell 20 items to the Butcher.

Collector's Item' (Silver)

Complete one of the Collectable strands.

Cowboy Builder (Bronze)

Complete 'A New Jerusalem'.

Endless Summer' (Gold)

Complete the Epilogue.

Errand Boy (Bronze)

Deliver 5 camp companion item requests.

Eventful (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Play 5 Free Roam Events.

Extreme Personality (Bronze)

Reach maximum or minimum Honor level.

Friends With Benefits (Bronze)

Complete a Companion Activity in each camp.

Getting Started (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 10.

Give to the Poor (Bronze)

Donate $250 to the gang tithing box.

Gold Rush' (Silver)

Earn 70 Gold Medals in Story missions.

Grin and Bear it (Bronze)

Survive 18 bear attacks and kill the bear each time in Story Mode.

Gun For Hire (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Accept 10 Free Roam missions from characters around the world.

Hobby Horse (Bronze)

Play all mini games.

Home Comforts (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Purchase 5 camp improvements.

Horses for Courses (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Concurrently own 5 horses.

It was THIS Big! (Bronze)

Catch a fish weighing at least 16 lbs (7.3 kg).

It's Art (Bronze)

Find a permanent home for the squirrel statue.

Just a Scratch (Bronze)

Complete 'Enter, Pursued by a Memory'.

Legend of the West (Platinum)

Legend of the West

Lending a Hand' (Silver)

Complete all optional Honor story missions.

Locked and Loaded (Bronze)

Upgrade each available component for a single sidearm or longarm weapon.

Master Craftsman (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Craft 20 items (excluding ammo).

No Traitors (Bronze)

Complete Chapter 5.

Non-Regulation (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Craft 25 pieces of ammunition.

Notorious (Gold)

Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 50.

Paying Respects (Bronze)

Find the graves of each of your fallen companions.

Picked to Perfection (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Pick 25 Herbs.

Pony Up (Bronze)

Spend $5000 across all shops.

Posse Up (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Form a Persistent Posse.

Redemption (Silver)

Complete 'Red Dead Redemption'.

Self Sufficient (Bronze)

Craft 30 unique items in Story Mode.

All's Fair (Bronze)

Red Dead Online: Successfully counter a rival Posse's Free Roam mission.

Artificial Intelligence (Bronze)

Discover the fate of Marko Dragic.

Back in the Mud (Bronze)

Complete Chapter 1.

In totale il gioco include 52 trofei, così suddivisi: 1 di platino, 3 d'oro, 4 d'argento e 44 di bronzo. Da ribadire come non si tratti di una lista ufficiale diffusa d Rockstar Games, quindi vi invitiamo in ogni caso a prendere l'elenco con le dovute precauzioni.

Ricordiamo che Red Dead Redemption 2 uscirà il 26 ottobre su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, effettuando il preordine su Amazon.it riceverete in regalo due DLC bonus: Cavallo da Guerra e Kit di Sopravvivenza del Fuorilegge.