Redfall deriso da alcuni sviluppatori? Designer di Arkane sbotta sui social

I try to keep things positive, I really do. But I am human, I have feelings. Seeing people I looked up to saying things like ‘They deserved this’ ‘Now their resumes are tainted lol’ ‘what fucking idiots’ etc have, truthfully, been the only things to bother me.

Developing games can be difficult at the best of times, let alone though pandemics and other global issues. Whilst I appreciate there is some tweaking to be done, me my brother and friend had a blast playing our first coop session and we’re looking forward to more 🙏🏻 https://t.co/X6TKf5YMrM