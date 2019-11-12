Redout e Blood Bowl 2 tra gli sconti giochi Xbox della settimana

Come ogni martedì partono oggi i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store con tanti sconti sui migliori giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold.

Tra i giochi in offerta questa settimana troviamo Cities Skylines, DLC per Gems of War, Styx Master of Shadows, Zombie Pinball e Yonder su Xbox One, oltre a vari titoli di Sonic (come Sonic CD e Sonic Adventures 2) per Xbox 360.

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 40% DWG

Babylon 2055 Pinball Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale

Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale

Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Digerati Made in USSR Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Guild Elite Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Guild Hero Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale

Gems of War – Wild Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale

Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Overlord: Fellowship Of Evil Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Penarium Xbox One Game 80% DWG

Quantic Pinball Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Raging Justice Xbox One Game 60% DWG

Redout – Back to Earth Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale

Redout – Mars Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale

Redout – Space Exploration Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale

Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG

Road Rage Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale

Shiny Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale

Spencer Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Count Lucanor Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim And Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Wuppo Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale

Zombie Pinball Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% DWG

Resonance of Fate Games On Demand 50% DWG

Sonic & Knuckles Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% DWG

Sonic the Fighters Backward Compatible 50% DWG

I Deals with Gold andranno avanti fino al 18 novembre, salvo dove diversamente indicato. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Aspettiamo i vostri consigli per gli acquisti nello spazio commenti qui sotto!