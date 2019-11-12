7.5
Redout e Blood Bowl 2 tra gli sconti giochi Xbox della settimana
di
Davide Leoni
Come ogni martedì partono oggi i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store con tanti sconti sui migliori giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold.
Tra i giochi in offerta questa settimana troviamo Cities Skylines, DLC per Gems of War, Styx Master of Shadows, Zombie Pinball e Yonder su Xbox One, oltre a vari titoli di Sonic (come Sonic CD e Sonic Adventures 2) per Xbox 360.
Sconti Giochi Xbox One
- Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 40% DWG
- Babylon 2055 Pinball Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
- Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Digerati Made in USSR Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Guild Elite Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Guild Hero Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
- Gems of War – Wild Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Overlord: Fellowship Of Evil Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Penarium Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Quantic Pinball Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Raging Justice Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Redout – Back to Earth Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
- Redout – Mars Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
- Redout – Space Exploration Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Road Rage Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
- Shiny Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
- Spencer Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Count Lucanor Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim And Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Wuppo Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
- Zombie Pinball Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Offerte Xbox 360
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% DWG
- Resonance of Fate Games On Demand 50% DWG
- Sonic & Knuckles Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% DWG
- Sonic the Fighters Backward Compatible 50% DWG
I Deals with Gold andranno avanti fino al 18 novembre, salvo dove diversamente indicato. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Aspettiamo i vostri consigli per gli acquisti nello spazio commenti qui sotto!
