Redout e Blood Bowl 2 tra gli sconti giochi Xbox della settimana

Come ogni martedì partono oggi i nuovi Deals with Gold della settimana su Xbox Store con tanti sconti sui migliori giochi Xbox One e Xbox 360 per gli abbonati a Xbox LIVE Gold.

Tra i giochi in offerta questa settimana troviamo Cities Skylines, DLC per Gems of War, Styx Master of Shadows, Zombie Pinball e Yonder su Xbox One, oltre a vari titoli di Sonic (come Sonic CD e Sonic Adventures 2) per Xbox 360.

Sconti Giochi Xbox One

  • Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 40% DWG
  • Babylon 2055 Pinball Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 30% DWG
  • Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Dead Alliance Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Digerati Made in USSR Bundle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Guild Elite Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Guild Hero Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack Add-On 40% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
  • Gems of War – Wild Bundle Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Lost Artifacts: Soulstone Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Overlord: Fellowship Of Evil Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Penarium Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Quantic Pinball Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Raging Justice Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Redout – Back to Earth Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Redout – Mars Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Redout – Space Exploration Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
  • Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Road Rage Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale
  • Shiny Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Spencer Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale
  • Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • The Count Lucanor Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale
  • Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim And Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Wuppo Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Spotlight Sale
  • Zombie Pinball Xbox One Game 50% DWG

Offerte Xbox 360

  • Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded Games On Demand 75% DWG
  • Resonance of Fate Games On Demand 50% DWG
  • Sonic & Knuckles Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic Adventure Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic Adventure 2 Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic CD Backward Compatible 50% DWG
  • Sonic the Fighters Backward Compatible 50% DWG

I Deals with Gold andranno avanti fino al 18 novembre, salvo dove diversamente indicato. Avete già deciso cosa comprare? Aspettiamo i vostri consigli per gli acquisti nello spazio commenti qui sotto!

