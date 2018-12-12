Regali di Natale Unieuro: Volantino PlayStation con sconti su PS4, PSVR e Giochi

Unieuro ha lanciato il nuovo Volantino PlayStation per i regali di Natale: tantissime offerte su PS4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation VR e sui migliori videogiochi per la console Sony, promozione attiva online e nei negozi fino al 24 dicembre.

Il Volantino PlayStation di Unieuro propone PS4 Pro 1 Terabyte a 299 euro, PS4 Slim 500 GB a 199 euro, videogiochi Sony a partire da 19.99 euro (la lista include God of War III Remastered, Shadow of the Colossus, Knack II, Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta e Gran Turismo Sport), Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition a 29.99 euro, God od War a 29.99 euro, Marvel's Spider-Man a 39.99 euro e Detroit Become Human a 19.99 euro. In offerta anche i classici della collana PlayStation Hits a 14.99 euro, tra cui troviamo Little BigPlanet 3, Uncharted 3 Fine di un Ladro, Until Dawn, Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection, Ratchet & Clank, Bloodborne e inFAMOUS Second Son.

Interessante anche il bundle con The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro e Ratchet & Clank a 39.99 euro anzichè 62,99 euro. E ancora, sconti sui giochi PlayStation VR, con Astro Bot, Bravo Team, Firepoint e Firewall Zero Hour a partire da 9.99 euro, mentre i bundle con PlayStation AIM costano 39.99 euro l'uno.

Il visore PlayStation VR costa 179,99 euro (bundle con Camera e VR Worlds) mentre il pacchetto con PlayStation VR, PS Camera, VR Worlds, DOOM VFR e Skyrim VR costa 189.99 euro, prezzo ancora più accattivante (219.99 euro) per il PlayStation VR Mega Pack che include il visore, la PlayStation Camera e 5 giochi: Skyrim VR, Astrobot Rescue Mission, DOOM VFR, PlayStation VR Worlds e WipEOut Omega Collection.